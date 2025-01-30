IBM® is helping banks all over the world to modernize at scale and at speed. In part by advocating the adoption of industry technology standards outlined by the non-profit Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN) and by using the power of generative AI. Such as IBM’s enterprise platform, watsonx™ and Granite™—its family of open, performant and trusted AI models—to drive productivity and profitability.

“Banks face disruption from every angle, says Ian Gillard, Senior Executive Vice President of Bangkok Bank. Indeed, over the past few years the banking industry has undergone significant disruption due to technological advancements, changing consumer preferences and regulatory developments. Banks are facing three simultaneous challenges, says IBM Consulting® partner Shanker Ramamurthy: how to grow and differentiate, how to lower the stubbornly high cost/income ratio, and how to manage risk and regulatory exposure.

Meeting these challenges requires multiprong modernization. Gillard and Ramamurthy, both BIAN board members, offered solutions at the 2024 BIAN Banking Summit.

One of the biggest challenges for the banking industry is the amount of time and money spent on testing technology. BIAN chairman and former HSBC Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) Steve Van Wyk says that one of the root causes of this is banks “testing the monolithic code base rather than being able to handle it on a component or microservice basis”.

Modernizing the core of a financial organization’s operations may be the key to unlocking innovation, with the digital transformation of the middle- and back-office enabling focus to shift to developing innovative, new solutions and customer-facing enhancement initiatives. In response, IBM consultants are helping clients to implement extreme digitization in those spaces to eliminate complexity and duplication and re-allocate investments toward customers, platforms and ecosystems designed to deliver superior value. Might this move the return on investment for banking modernization programs from the low single digits to nearer 20%?