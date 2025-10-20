Each year, Gartner publishes its Strategic Predictions—forecasts designed not as certainties, but as provocations to help leaders prepare for the forces likely to shape business and society. These predictions provide a useful lens on how AI, governance, sovereignty and productivity trends can intersect with local economic conditions. From skills shortages to sovereign AI debates, the implications are significant.
Further we explore Gartner’s 10 predictions for 2026 and beyond, their potential impact and how businesses can prepare.
By 2027, Gartner predicts that 75% of hiring processes will include certification or testing for AI proficiency.
In Australia as in other places, AI literacy will become a baseline requirement for many roles. Universities, TAFEs and employers all need to play a role in bridging the skills gap. Australian banks are already embedding AI literacy into staff development, ensuring employees can adapt to AI-enhanced processes.
By 2026, Gartner forecasts that 50% of organizations will introduce “AI-free” assessments to address the decline in critical thinking.
An over-reliance on AI risks weakens decision-making skills. In regulated sectors, maintaining independent human judgment will remain critical for compliance and operational resilience.
For example, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) already uses a multi-model approach, external expertise and forecast accuracy reviews to strengthen decision-making and prevent systemic errors. As AI and machine learning become more embedded in forecasting, these practices point to how independent validation and oversight will be essential to ensure reliability across the grid. Link
By 2028, Gartner suspects that organizations that automate 80% of customer-facing processes with multi-agent AI will outperform.
Service-heavy industries such as banking, airlines and telcos might dramatically reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction by deploying AI agents. The challenge will be delivering trust and empathy alongside automation. This is already happening. Telstra, for instance, is investing in AI-driven service improvements to reduce call times and improve responsiveness.
By 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be mediated by AI agents, representing more than USD 15 trillion in spend, says Gartner.
So what does this mean? Mining, agriculture and manufacturing exporters need to digitize offerings to remain visible in AI-mediated procurement platforms. BHP’s supplier systems already rely on automation, and AI intermediation can become the default for all procurement interactions.
By the end of 2026, Gartner says over 1,000 legal claims for “death by AI” will be filed due to insufficient guardrails.
In sectors such as healthcare, finance and autonomous vehicles, the risks of poorly governed AI systems are immense. Legal liability, reputational damage and regulatory action are likely if controls aren’t in place. In healthcare, AI-assisted diagnostics are being trialed, but hospitals must ensure that accountability frameworks are watertight to avoid patient harm.
Gartner predicts that by 2030, 22% of monetary transactions will be programmable, giving AI agents economic agency.
In Australia, the Reserve Bank’s exploration of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) signals interest in programmable money and examines how tokenized bank deposits might improve efficiencies in wholesale financial markets. For banks, retailers and regulators, this might transform payments, compliance and ultimately customer engagement in a retail environment.
There’s evidence that this prediction is already coming true: Pilot CBDC projects in Australia are already testing programmable payments in industries such as energy and finance.
Gartner’s prediction? By 2027, process-oriented service contracts will lose 50% of their value as agentic AI reinvents workflows.
Traditional outsourcing and process-heavy industries might be disrupted as AI agents replace standard workflows with context-driven orchestration. Service contracts will need to evolve from “time and materials” to value-based models. In Australia, outsourced back-office functions in government and finance might shrink as AI agents automate document handling, approvals and compliance checks.
By 2027, says Gartner, fragmented AI regulation will cover half the world’s economies, driving USD 5 billion in compliance costs.
Businesses will need to comply with both domestic and international AI frameworks. Governance will become a competitive differentiator, as customers and regulators demand proof of responsible use. ASIC’s scrutiny of AI in financial services signals that compliance standards will tighten. Early movers will build trust with regulators and customers alike.
Gartner says that by 2027, AI agents will challenge mainstream productivity tools for the first time in three decades, prompting a USD 58 billion market shake-up.
Productivity growth has long been a national challenge. Transitioning to AI-native productivity tools in areas such as invoicing, customer service, business planning and maintenance might unlock new efficiency gains, but businesses will need to support employees through the change.
Professional services firms in Australia are piloting AI copilots to assist with drafting, coding and analysis, reshaping how knowledge work is delivered.
Taken together, Gartner’s forecasts highlight both opportunity and risk. They remind us that AI adoption is not just a technical shift, but a structural one that will reshape skills, governance, procurement, finance and productivity.
For Australia, the journey will be defined by unique national circumstances: skills shortages, heavy reliance on global supply chains and the imperative to lift productivity without undermining trust.
At IBM, we don’t claim to predict the future—but we work alongside clients to prepare for it. With trusted AI platforms, deep local expertise and a commitment to responsible innovation, IBM helps Australian organizations navigate uncertainty and build confidence in an AI-driven world.
IBM is helping organizations harness the full potential of AI through a comprehensive approach that combines technology, governance and skills development. With solutions such as IBM® watsonx.ai® and the IBM® SkillsBuild program, the company enables businesses to upskill their teams quickly and consistently, ensuring responsible and effective AI adoption. IBM® watsonx.governance® supports transparency and explainability, helping employees make informed, defensible decisions alongside AI systems.
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® powers customer-facing AI agents that streamline service while allowing seamless handover to human support. Through webMethods® Hybrid Integration, IBM facilitates smooth B2B processing—laying the groundwork for the future of AI-driven operations.
IBM also embeds responsible AI frameworks and contingency planning into deployments, balancing innovation with safety and compliance. With the IBM Z® platform and inline AI for transaction monitoring, IBM continues to play a critical role in global financial systems, helping detect and prevent fraud. Importantly, IBM Consulting® guides organizations in reimagining process models and transitioning to AI-first productivity ecosystems that enhance efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance.