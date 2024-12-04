Finance organizations have always been tasked with improving processes year over year. But when an organization relies on outdated tools and processes, improvement stalls. Over the years I have spoken to many organizations that are managing their financial and operational planning processes through spreadsheets, or through hundreds of disconnected and siloed datasets.

These organizations are rarely able to optimize processes—in fact, they tend to build more and more silos and replicated datasets. They end up producing a finance-generated top-down forecast, often called a “finance forecast.” This forecast is ignored by the rest of the company, who feel it does not reflect reality.

To be successful, finance organizations must evolve their planning process and become integrated. Integration facilitates collaboration with the other departments in the organization (such as sales, marketing, promotions, pricing and operations). And it enables the organization to infuse artificial intelligence into its processes—thus enabling or accelerating the desired year-over-year improvement.

By integrating artificial intelligence (AI), a finance organization can increase efficiency through intelligent automation and improve data quality and forecast accuracy. For example, in the procure-to-pay process, AI models can detect fraudulent invoices. In record-to-report (general accounting), AI-powered workflows can reconcile subledger transactions and perform risk-based reconciliations. And in financial and operational planning and analysis, augmented intelligence can use algorithmic forecasting models to assess correlations, identify anomalies and adjust to fluctuations.