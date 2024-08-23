What policymakers need to know about foundation models

As the name suggests, foundation models can be the foundation for many kinds of AI systems. Using machine learning techniques, these models apply information learned about one situation to another situation. While the amount of data required is considerably more than the average person needs to transfer understanding from one task to another, the result is relatively similar. For example, once you spend enough time learning how to cook, without too much effort you can figure out how to cook almost any dish, and even invent new ones.

This wave of AI looks to replace the task-specific models that have dominated the landscape. And the potential benefits of foundation models to the economy and society are vast. For example, identifying candidate molecules for novel drugs or identifying suitable materials for new battery technologies requires sophisticated knowledge about chemistry and time-intensive screening and evaluation of different molecules. IBM’s MoLFormer-XL, a foundation model trained on data about 1.1 billion molecules, helps scientists rapidly predict the 3D structure of molecules and infer their physical properties, such as their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. IBM recently announced (link resides outside ibm.com) a partnership with Moderna to use MoLFormer models to help design better mRNA medicines. IBM also partners with NASA (link resides outside ibm.com) to analyze geospatial satellite data—to better inform efforts to fight climate change—using foundation models.

However, there are also concerns about their potential to cause harm in new or unforeseen ways. Some risks of using foundation models are like those of other kinds of AI, like risks related to bias. But they can also pose new risks and amplify existing risks, such as hallucination, the capability of generation of false yet plausible-seeming content. These concerns are prompting the public and policymakers to question whether existing regulatory frameworks can protect against these potential harms.