The evolution of analytics: From gen 1 to gen AI

As we look back from the early data revolution—when big data technologies like Hadoop emerged—to today's advancements in generative AI, it’s clear that we are in a pivotal moment. This era requires organizations to make strategic shifts to fully leverage AI's potential. At IBM, the emphasis is on turning this promise into tangible value for enterprises, empowering them to navigate and thrive in an AI-driven landscape.

With a storied legacy of invention in artificial intelligence, IBM is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution. But as we move into the generative era, the path forward is about more than just technological advancement. It’s about trust, collaboration and simplification. Today, data is vast and powerful, but its true value lies in how well it can be harnessed and governed to drive actionable insights. For generative AI to truly revolutionize business, we need to simplify its application, making it seamlessly fit within the broader strategy of enterprise transformation.