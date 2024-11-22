The evolution of analytics: From gen 1 to gen AI

As we look back from the early data revolution—when big data technologies like Hadoop emerged—to today's advancements in generative AI, it’s clear that we are in a pivotal moment. This era requires organizations to make strategic shifts to fully leverage AI's potential. At IBM, the emphasis is on turning this promise into tangible value for enterprises, empowering them to navigate and thrive in an AI-driven landscape.
With a storied legacy of invention in artificial intelligence, IBM is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution. But as we move into the generative era, the path forward is about more than just technological advancement. It’s about trust, collaboration and simplification. Today, data is vast and powerful, but its true value lies in how well it can be harnessed and governed to drive actionable insights. For generative AI to truly revolutionize business, we need to simplify its application, making it seamlessly fit within the broader strategy of enterprise transformation.
As I speak with CIOs, a common theme is clear: managing generative AI in the "multiworld" is complex. From multicloud, multimodel and multimodal systems to multiyear implementation strategies, navigating these complexities is no small feat. Generative AI's potential is undeniable, yet two-thirds of CIOs remain unsatisfied with their progress in this area, often due to a lack of consistent strategy. The challenge lies in building a roadmap that not only simplifies but also synchronizes these various facets to drive meaningful outcomes.
For IBM that means leaning into our role as an orchestrator, serving as the trusted partner that brings harmony to these diverse elements. We see ourselves as the "conductor" of the data orchestra, where each component—whether it's data models, cloud platforms or AI agents—must be seamlessly integrated to work toward the common goal of enterprise transformation.
One critical evolution we’re witnessing is the shift away from traditional dashboards toward a world of collaborative, trusted agents.
We've come a long way since the early days of Hadoop and the first generation of big data analytics. This new era is characterized by:
An assistant provides insight into a specific application, but an agent does much more. Agents can collaborate across domains, orchestrating complex workflows and making data actionable in a way that’s both transparent and accountable. For businesses, this means faster decision-making, greater trust in the data and improved business outcomes.
Teams such as IBM Consulting® and IBM Research® are committed to coinnovating with clients to address their unique needs. Generative AI is not a "one-size-fits-all" solution; it requires customization, empathy and a deep understanding of the specific challenges businesses face. It’s about building systems that are customer-centric and designed to solve real problems, not just deliver technology for technology’s sake.
IBM’s hybrid and open approach allows us to create solutions that align with any cloud, any model and any business objective. This adaptability, combined with our dedication to governance and transparency, positions us to support enterprises as they navigate the next 10 years of AI transformation.
Here are some key trends to watch to better understand what the future holds for data integration and automation:
For businesses willing to evolve with this transformative technology, the potential for automated, data-driven decision-making has never been more attainable. The question now isn’t whether to make the leap but how fast companies can transition to these proactive, self-sufficient BI solutions to stay ahead of the competition and redefine what’s possible in the age of data integration and automation. At IBM, we’re committed to helping enterprises transforming their data into trusted, actionable insights that fuel their growth.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
Connect your data and analytics strategy to business objectives with these 4 key steps.
Take a deeper look into why business intelligence challenges might persist and what it means for users across an organization.
To thrive, companies must use data to build customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate with AI-driven solutions.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
Introducing Cognos Analytics 12.0, AI-powered insights for better decision-making.