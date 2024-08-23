Unlock innovation today and for tomorrow with a future-ready digital infrastructure

As the digital revolution gains momentum, we’ve seen that businesses worldwide are intensifying their efforts to deliver intelligent and seamless digital experiences by leveraging data-driven automation. I have seen how the gradual pace of digital transformation over the past decade has now given way to a comprehensive, large-scale digital reinvention.

Consequently, a new approach to IT becomes inevitable—one that enables organizations to prioritize business outcomes while accelerating the impact of new technologies. However, most struggle to harness the rapidly evolving “digital technology flywheel,” where data fuels digital businesses, hybrid cloud enables data democratization, artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks innovation, and XaaS drives outcomes.