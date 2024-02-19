In the collection-led model, data from external and internal sources, such as data warehouses and data stores, is fed into analytical tools for enterprise-wide consumption. At the enterprise level, business units identify the data they need from source systems and create data sets tailored exclusively to their specific solutions. This leads to a proliferation of organizational data and added pipeline complexity, which can pose challenges in upkeep and use for new solutions, directly affecting costs and timeliness.



As enterprises shift from collection-led to product-led models, data products are created by using external and internal data sources, along with analytical tools. Once developed, these data products can be made available to business units within the organization for real-time data sharing and analytics. Also, these data products offer opportunities for monetization through ecosystem partnerships.

In a platform-driven approach, business units build solutions by using standardized data products and combining technologies to reduce work, simplify the enterprise data architecture and decrease time to value.

The data platform offers data-enriched data products that use machine learning, deep learning and generative AI. Those AI-driven data products can virtualize and integrate disparate data sources to create domain-specific AI models using proprietary enterprise data. Data platform services enable data products to be provided as SaaS services, a single data mesh deployed across the hybrid cloud and authenticated, secure and audited data product delivery.

When organizations connect their valuable data and AI assets to wider user groups, they can use the multiplier effect from the consumption and evolution of data products, as well as the market reach from scalable cloud distribution.