Experts warn that similar vulnerabilities might exist across other eUICC vendors, including major players such as Thales and NXP. These weaknesses stem from inherent flaws in Java Card technology, particularly in the lack of comprehensive on-card bytecode verification and shared architectural designs among vendors.

Because many eUICC implementations rely on similar virtual machine environments and security models, a single vulnerability in the Java Card systems can potentially propagate across multiple manufacturers and device types.

In response, cybersecurity researchers and industry specialists are calling for systemic reforms in how eSIM and eUICC security is managed. Their recommendations include the mandatory integration of full bytecode verification mechanisms, formal third-party security audits at both firmware and card operating system (OS) levels and stricter GSMA security compliance mandates for all Java-based eUICC profiles. Such measures would help prevent the exploitation of low-level flaws that could compromise the integrity of global mobile networks.

The discovery of these vulnerabilities in eSIM technology serves as a critical wake-up call for the broader mobile and IoT ecosystem. As global connectivity increasingly depends on embedded and remotely managed solutions, the security of foundational hardware components such as eUICC becomes essential.

This particular exploit highlights how subtle, often-overlooked implementation errors—especially those errors buried deep within shared runtime environments—can cascade into severe real-world risks. These risks include device surveillance, subscriber identity theft and large-scale network disruption.

Although vendors such as Kigen and standards organizations like the GSMA have begun issuing security advisories, implementing patches and tightening certification requirements, experts emphasize that these steps represent only partial mitigation.

The incident underscores the urgent need for continuous security auditing, transparent vulnerability disclosure practices and active collaboration between eUICC vendors, mobile network operators and the developer community.