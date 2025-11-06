Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

A critical wake-up call: Overcoming cloning and surveillance risks from eSIM vulnerability

Published 11/06/2025
Flat illustration for Threat Intelligence Index representing an attack surface threat and response
Shaik Zakeer

Security Consultant - IBM Security

Security researchers recently uncovered critical vulnerabilities in eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) chips used in eSIMs, particularly those parts developed by Kigen, a company with significant global reach in the IoT market. If exploited, the security flaws might enable an attacker to clone an eSIM, intercept mobile communications and even damage the eSIM chip permanently.

Kigen acknowledged the vulnerabilities and has since issued an advisory, classifying the threat as medium-impact. However, independent researchers emphasized that the vulnerabilities might have serious security implications, especially in scenarios involving surveillance, espionage or identity theft.

The root cause: Java Card vulnerabilities

The underlying threat originates from long-standing Java™ Card vulnerabilities disclosed in 2019, such as type confusion and memory-safety flaws. These vulnerabilities allow attackers to bypass isolation and access secure memory on a Java Card Virtual Machine (JCVM). Oracle and early vendors downplayed these issues at the time, but the latest exploits confirm their impact.

To complete these attacks, an attacker needs brief physical access to extract known test-profile keys from the eUICC. With a compromised identity certificate, attackers can exploit over-the-air (SMSPP) provisioning to deploy malicious applets remotely.

As a proof of concept demonstration, researchers cloned an Orange Poland eSIM, causing calls, texts and two-factor codes to route to a clone device without alerting the original user.

Potential impact on mobile operators and users

The implications of these attacks are concerning. They include:

  • eSIM cloning: Attackers can replicate eSIM profiles, potentially hijacking a user’s identity and mobile access.
  • Communication interception: With control over an eSIM, adversaries can monitor SMS, calls and data traffic. This interception completely undermines privacy and corporate security.
  • Undetectable back doors: Attackers could install stealthy back doors into compromised eSIMs, with mobile carriers unable to detect them.
  • Bricking devices: Researchers reported permanently damaging eUICC chips during testing.

In response to the growing adoption of eSIM technology, industry stakeholders are actively developing standards, enhancing security measures and fostering collaboration. These efforts aim to address potential challenges and ensure a smooth transition from traditional SIM cards.

Industry response and mitigation

Experts warn that similar vulnerabilities might exist across other eUICC vendors, including major players such as Thales and NXP. These weaknesses stem from inherent flaws in Java Card technology, particularly in the lack of comprehensive on-card bytecode verification and shared architectural designs among vendors.

Because many eUICC implementations rely on similar virtual machine environments and security models, a single vulnerability in the Java Card systems can potentially propagate across multiple manufacturers and device types.

In response, cybersecurity researchers and industry specialists are calling for systemic reforms in how eSIM and eUICC security is managed. Their recommendations include the mandatory integration of full bytecode verification mechanisms, formal third-party security audits at both firmware and card operating system (OS) levels and stricter GSMA security compliance mandates for all Java-based eUICC profiles. Such measures would help prevent the exploitation of low-level flaws that could compromise the integrity of global mobile networks.

The discovery of these vulnerabilities in eSIM technology serves as a critical wake-up call for the broader mobile and IoT ecosystem. As global connectivity increasingly depends on embedded and remotely managed solutions, the security of foundational hardware components such as eUICC becomes essential.

This particular exploit highlights how subtle, often-overlooked implementation errors—especially those errors buried deep within shared runtime environments—can cascade into severe real-world risks. These risks include device surveillance, subscriber identity theft and large-scale network disruption.

Although vendors such as Kigen and standards organizations like the GSMA have begun issuing security advisories, implementing patches and tightening certification requirements, experts emphasize that these steps represent only partial mitigation.

The incident underscores the urgent need for continuous security auditing, transparent vulnerability disclosure practices and active collaboration between eUICC vendors, mobile network operators and the developer community.

Looking ahead with vigilance and foundational strength

In the long term, as digital infrastructure becomes more interconnected and software-defined, safeguarding the trust and integrity of communication systems must remain a central priority. Both enterprises and users should remain vigilant by regularly applying firmware updates, adhering to security best practices and advocating for higher industry standards.

Strengthening security at the foundational level of eSIM and eUICC technologies is not only a matter of protecting data—it is vital to the resilience and reliability of the global communications system.

Learn more about mobile security

Resources

Secure the post-quantum future: How quantum safety strengthens cyber-resilience for today and tomorrow

Advance your company’s readiness, infused by the findings of the new IBM Institute of Business Value Report on securing the post-quantum future.
IBM® X-Force® threat intelligence index 2025

Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force threat intelligence index.
IDC MarketScape: Cybersecurity Consulting Services Vendor Assessment 2025

See why IBM has been named a Major Player and gain insights for selecting the Cybersecurity Consulting Services Vendor that best fits your organization’s needs.
Cybersecurity in the era of generative AI

Learn how today’s security landscape is changing and how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI.
IBM® X-Force® cloud threat landscape report 2024

Understand the latest threats and strengthen your cloud defenses with the IBM X-Force cloud threat landscape report.
What is data security?

Find out how data security helps protect digital information from unauthorized access, corruption or theft throughout its entire lifecycle.
What is a cyberattack?

A cyberattack is an intentional effort to steal, expose, alter, disable or destroy data, applications or other assets through unauthorized access.
Related solutions
IBM® Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment

Identify threats in minutes. Achieve greater efficiency and simply operations with built-in workflows.

 Explore Guardium Vulnerability Assessment
Vulnerability assessment software and solutions

Improve data security posture by scanning sources, detecting vulnerabilities and orchestrating remediation.

 Explore vulnerability assessment solutions
Vulnerability management services

Adopt a vulnerability management program that identifies, prioritizes and manages the remediation of flaws that could expose your most-critical assets.

 Discover vulnerability management services
Take the next step

Identify threats and security gaps in environments. IBM® Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment scans on-premises and cloud database infrastructure to detect vulnerabilities and orchestrate remedial actions.

 Explore Guardium Vulnerability Assessment Book a live demo