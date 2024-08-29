Companies need help making the dream of digital transformation a reality

As organizations move toward a digital future, they must confront a vexing problem: enterprise applications reside in a large network of complex systems, with enormous amounts of structured and unstructured data that require processing to deliver meaningful insights and enable informed decisions. Organizations can mitigate this scenario by leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build next-generation capabilities today.

This is especially important in customer interactions. For example, when a customer contacts the business via chat, email or social media, that text or voice recording is unstructured data that needs to be collected and analyzed as part of the interaction. At the same time, the customer’s history with the company is likely stored in a structured system. Only by merging the two data sets can companies deliver a complete, 360° view of the customer to agents (or automated systems), and only by acting on the two data sets can they deliver a truly personalized experience.

We see something similar in the supply chain, which has gone from a one-way, linear behemoth to an interdependent and intelligent web. That makes it more responsive and less prone to disruption, but only if your employees have real-time access to information and communication.

The best way to capitalize on the new technology is to let users access the new capabilities right from within the tools they use to do their jobs every day. That kind of frictionless integration makes it easy for employees to take up the new software and services, seeing the benefits without having to break stride or recreate their own business processes.

As companies embrace digital transformation, they are moving their enterprise applications to the cloud. Frost & Sullivan has found many IT decision-makers (who maintain responsibility for their company’s infrastructure and application management) consider moving to the cloud a key initiative, with some saying it is the top priority. Overall, they have seen clients consider the cloud to be one of the most important factors in helping them achieve their business goals.

But not all cloud solutions are created equal, and it’s important for IT and line-of-business teams to work together to find a partner that offers the services their business needs.