As part of a separate project to complete a new Upstream acquisition in Asia-Pacific, OMV had previously engaged IBM Consulting to deploy next-generation SAP S/4HANA solutions. The project allowed OMV to double its Asia-Pacific production capacity in just seven months — and the success gave the company the confidence that SAP S/4HANA was the optimal platform to enable its long-term transformation goals.

“We see that SAP S/4HANA will give us the agility to adapt fast to a changing market,” comments Berthold. “The role IBM played in OMV’s recent success in Asia-Pacific also factored into the decision to make IBM Consulting a strategic partner on the global program to deploy SAP S/4HANA across the group.”

OMV decided to implement the new SAP solutions on SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud, hosted on Microsoft Azure (link resides outside of ibm.com) infrastructure.

Reiter adds: “As part of our cloud-first strategy, we’re looking to move as much of our infrastructure as possible to hyperscalers. Microsoft Azure is one of our go-to cloud providers. We also used the combination of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and Microsoft Azure on our recent Asia-Pacific project, so we knew firsthand that the solution could meet our requirements around performance, availability, and scalability.”

Working closely with experts from IBM Consulting, OMV mapped out the architecture for the new, integrated SAP S/4HANA business systems. In the Corporate division, more than 170 company codes for 140 legal entities would be consolidated to a brand-new SAP S/4HANA environment, with a unified global chart of accounts for rapid reporting and faster financial closing. In the Downstream business, two SAP ECC instances would be consolidated into one SAP S/4HANA deployment. Wherever possible, region- or division-specific business processes would be replaced by standardized workflows, enabling future centralization of core functions to global centers of excellence.

“We plan to standardize our business processes wherever it makes sense to do so — and SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA gives us the opportunity to bring our Downstream and Corporate divisions into closer alignment,” explains Berthold. “Crucially, we can still allow for custom processes to meet country-specific requirements or industry best practices.”

During the project planning phase, OMV realized that it would be important to tailor its SAP S/4HANA deployment methodologies to the respective needs of its Downstream and Corporate businesses. In the Corporate division, the company aimed to harness new capabilities such as SAP Central Finance, streamlining financial data integration and enabling a common group reporting structure. In the Downstream division, the priority was to preserve OMV’s investments in customized SAP ECC solutions for retail, which offered important competitive advantage.

Based on these requirements, IBM Consulting recommended using a hybrid approach. For the Corporate business, IBM proposed a greenfield methodology, building a new SAP S/4HANA environment underpinned by end-to-end workflows for order-to-cash and procure-to-pay. For the Downstream deployment, IBM leveraged its Rapid Move methodology — powered by CrystalBridge, the cutting-edge data transformation software from IBM Business Partner SNP (link resides outside of ibm.com) — to reduce the cost and complexity of bringing custom SAP ECC retail solutions into SAP S/4HANA.

“One of the biggest benefits of working with IBM is their global reach and strategic partnerships,” comments Berthold. “IBM understands OMV’s business and has experience with SAP deployments for the oil and gas industry. IBM’s strategic alliance with SAP and its partnership with SNP gave us the peace of mind that they could deliver on our goals from the new SAP S/4HANA solutions.”

For the Corporate division, IBM formed a dedicated taskforce to cleanse the company’s existing master data in preparation for the move to SAP S/4HANA — laying the foundation for faster reporting and innovations such as automated vendor invoice management.

For the Downstream division, IBM Consulting used the data transformation platform CrystalBridge from SNP to reduce the number of data migrations and SAP solution integrations required during the SAP S/4HANA deployment. IBM also used solutions from smartShift (link resides outside of ibm.com) to automatically convert custom code for deployment in the new platform and worked with SRB (link resides outside of ibm.com) to deliver intelligent asset management solutions.