Top 5 Security Factors to Consider When Moving to the Cloud

According to the 2019 Cloud Security Report, 93% of cybersecurity professionals are either extremely or moderately concerned about cloud security. Nearly 30% said they experienced a public cloud-related incident in the last 12 months. Top security issues are data loss, data privacy, compliance, accidental exposure of credentials, and data sovereignty.
The level of concern about cloud security is not surprising. With more applications and data moving to the cloud, the impact of a security breach can be devastating. The average cost of a data breach is now $3.92 million, per the 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report by the Ponemon Institute.
The good news, however, is there are ways to mitigate the impact of a breach, either pre-emptively or after a breach occurs. Foremost among these, according to Ponemon, is “extensive use of encryption.” Other key mitigating factors include data loss prevention, threat intelligence sharing, and business continuity management.
First, you have to recognize and acknowledge that any time you are using public cloud, you are using a shared responsibility model—this means that you are responsible for security to and from the cloud and the cloud provider is responsible for security within its cloud infrastructure.
Second, you should choose a cloud provider that offers the highest levels of protection and expertise—particularly in areas that have a significant effect in reducing risk, such as encryption, access control, monitoring and visibility, along with data sovereignty and other compliance requirements.
Third, you should use a public cloud platform that is tightly integrated with your on-premises virtualized environment, specifically VMware. With tight integration, you can run VMware workloads in the cloud with a high uptime availability at the virtual machine (VM) level while leveraging innovations such as stretched clusters to reduce risk and improve availability of mission critical applications.
With those three considerations in mind, here are five additional important security factors to consider in choosing a public cloud provider:
Perhaps it is inevitable that business and IT leaders will have concerns about cloud security. The idea of trusting your mission critical data and applications to another company can be somewhat daunting.
Today’s reality, however, is that you can mitigate risk—and concern—by choosing a public cloud provider that is focused on security leadership and trust, offering enterprise grade protections in key areas such as encryption, control, compliance, data sovereignty, and business continuity.
