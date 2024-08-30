Top 5 Security Factors to Consider When Moving to the Cloud

According to the 2019 Cloud Security Report, 93% of cybersecurity professionals are either extremely or moderately concerned about cloud security. Nearly 30% said they experienced a public cloud-related incident in the last 12 months. Top security issues are data loss, data privacy, compliance, accidental exposure of credentials, and data sovereignty.

The level of concern about cloud security is not surprising. With more applications and data moving to the cloud, the impact of a security breach can be devastating. The average cost of a data breach is now $3.92 million, per the 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report by the Ponemon Institute.

The good news, however, is there are ways to mitigate the impact of a breach, either pre-emptively or after a breach occurs. Foremost among these, according to Ponemon, is “extensive use of encryption.” Other key mitigating factors include data loss prevention, threat intelligence sharing, and business continuity management.