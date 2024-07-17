Cloud migration challenges

Cloud computing continues to grow in popularity, and its scalability, functionality, cost-effectiveness and other potential benefits have helped transform traditional business models and update legacy systems, creating opportunities for various organizations. A cloud migration, however, is a huge undertaking that requires thorough planning and execution of a comprehensive strategy to successfully achieve business goals. Cloud services are readily available and come in all shapes and sizes—it’s important to determine which is best for your organization.

Though it can deliver many benefits, a migration project poses some risks to an organization and presents a unique set of challenges. The better an organization understands those challenges, and prepares to proactively address them, the more successful (and less stressful!) a migration will be.

In this blog, we review the benefits of cloud migration and some common challenges organizations face, to help your organization better prepare for a cloud migration.