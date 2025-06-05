One of the biggest barriers to employee productivity is the challenge of working across various disconnected backend tools. Employees depend on a range of applications to get their work done, but each one has its own login process, interface and workflow. This lack of consistency creates friction that slows down productivity and disrupts focus.

This predicament underscores the need for a solution that creates seamless, harmonious work processes and boosts business metrics. Generative AI and artificial intelligence assistants, such as chatbots and virtual helpers, have become common tools for handling administrative tasks, answering questions and streamlining customer interactions. But businesses are now moving beyond simple assistants to more advanced systems such as AI agents.

Today, enterprises are entering a macrocosm of agents, spanning domains, platforms, and providers where relying on a single agent or application is no longer realistic. Agents are increasingly distributed across domain-specific applications, open-source platforms, and hyperscaler ecosystems. This growing complexity demands orchestration that not only connects these agents but also enables them to work together.

This is where multi-agent orchestration becomes essential: aligning autonomous agents to work in concert, not in silos.

Multi-agent orchestration allows agents, assistants and different data sources to collaborate. This approach can help ensure that tasks are handled efficiently through a single interface, eliminating the need for multiple access points and frequent authorization checks. By breaking down silos that separate teams and functions, it enhances knowledge sharing and speeds up decision-making.