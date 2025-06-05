One of the biggest barriers to employee productivity is the challenge of working across various disconnected backend tools. Employees depend on a range of applications to get their work done, but each one has its own login process, interface and workflow. This lack of consistency creates friction that slows down productivity and disrupts focus.
This predicament underscores the need for a solution that creates seamless, harmonious work processes and boosts business metrics. Generative AI and artificial intelligence assistants, such as chatbots and virtual helpers, have become common tools for handling administrative tasks, answering questions and streamlining customer interactions. But businesses are now moving beyond simple assistants to more advanced systems such as AI agents.
Today, enterprises are entering a macrocosm of agents, spanning domains, platforms, and providers where relying on a single agent or application is no longer realistic. Agents are increasingly distributed across domain-specific applications, open-source platforms, and hyperscaler ecosystems. This growing complexity demands orchestration that not only connects these agents but also enables them to work together.
This is where multi-agent orchestration becomes essential: aligning autonomous agents to work in concert, not in silos.
Multi-agent orchestration allows agents, assistants and different data sources to collaborate. This approach can help ensure that tasks are handled efficiently through a single interface, eliminating the need for multiple access points and frequent authorization checks. By breaking down silos that separate teams and functions, it enhances knowledge sharing and speeds up decision-making.
Imagine having all your tools and applications seamlessly integrated into a single interface where they all communicate with each other, simplifying task automation and enabling teams to efficiently execute complex processes. Multiagent orchestration goes a step further by allowing agents to interact and collaborate with existing AI assistants, automations, workflows and data sources.
This unique capability allows users to make requests for various use cases through a single interface, which then acts and retrieves information from the most relevant sources.
By consolidating all these previously deployed systems and resources, companies can streamline operations, reduce delays and minimize errors, leading to faster and more accurate decision-making.
Multiagent orchestration also supports fast deployment, requires no coding and enables faster ROI realization. Ultimately, this integration empowers businesses to operate more effectively and achieve their goals with greater precision.
When working with AI agents, it's important to understand the two main types available today: custom agents and prebuilt agents. Each serves a different purpose, and in the sections that follow, we can explore what sets them apart and how to choose the right one for your needs:
Custom agents are specialized AI systems designed to meet the unique needs and requirements of a business. These agents are tailored to handle specific tasks, workflows and use cases that align with the organization's operations.
By integrating seamlessly with existing systems and tools, custom agents provide streamlined access to information and data. They enhance overall efficiency and provide solutions to complex problems. Custom agents operate autonomously, reducing the need for constant updates and manual intervention, and they can learn and adapt over time to improve their performance.
Prebuilt agents are systems designed for specific purposes, use cases and business needs. These agents come with ready-made templates where users can add their knowledge and tools to quickly deploy them. For example, sales agents assist sales teams by creating materials for successful client relationships.
In a multiagent orchestration setup, custom agents collaborate with prebuilt agents to achieve common objectives. This scalability helps ensure that as the organization grows, the AI infrastructure remains robust and capable of supporting evolving needs, ultimately driving improved productivity and better decision-making.
As the complexity and diversity of agentic systems continue to grow, so does the need for a structured, scalable way to discover, deploy and orchestrate agents, regardless of their underlying technology stack. Watsonx Orchestrate™ Agent Catalog provides a centralized hub where organizations can discover all available prebuilt agents both from IBM® and partners, making it easy to select and orchestrate workflows tailored to their specific needs.
In addition to the Agent Catalog, Agent Connect is an extended program that empowers third parties to build and contribute their own agents directly into the catalog, continually expanding its capabilities
Here are the four main characteristics that multi-agent orchestration on IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides:
- Openness: Embracing an approach not centered on stacks, watsonx Orchestrate empowers businesses to seamlessly incorporate and orchestrate AI agents across technological environments. For example, if a company has already deployed custom and prebuilt agents from another ecosystem, these systems can easily be adapted and integrated.
This adaptability means that businesses can use existing systems and tools without the need for wholesale replacements, minimizing disruption and maximizing return on investment. By adopting generative AI, businesses can optimize complex workflows and drive growth.
- Hybrid adaptability: In multifaceted cloud environments, including open, private and hybrid configurations, the ability to construct adaptable solutions becomes paramount. Watsonx Orchestrate helps ensure that your agentic AI can flawlessly comprehend and assimilate data from any source. This holistic understanding is crucial for generating accurate and trustworthy insights.
- Flexibility: Watsonx Orchestrate equips businesses with the freedom to curate their strategy by selecting app integrations from both IBM and third-party vendors. This tailored approach allows organizations to align their tech ecosystem closely with their specific needs and objectives, fostering a bespoke solution that propels their unique business journey forward.
- Low-code deployment: Watsonx Orchestrate offers a low-code deployment model, enabling quick implementation with minimal technical expertise required. Prebuilt agents and templates expedite the setup process, delivering tangible results swiftly.
Ultimately, the true value of agentic AI lies in open marketplaces and is fully realized through orchestration. As organizations increasingly rely on complex workflows and interconnected systems, the ability to coordinate multiple AI agents becomes a strategic advantage. Multi-agent orchestration empowers teams to automate not just tasks, but entire processes—bringing together custom and prebuilt agents that collaborate, adapt, and scale in sync with evolving business needs.
