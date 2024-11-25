AI is driving innovation on mainframes in the public sector

Sixty years after the IBM® System/360 introduced the first mainframe family, these computers remain in high demand. In the US alone, 89% of state governments still rely on mainframes in some way, according to a recent study.

The IBM Institute for Business Value, in collaboration with Oxford Economics, surveyed 2,551 global IT executives to understand how mainframes are used in the current era of artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud. This group included 255 government IT leaders.

The findings highlight the mainframe’s pivotal role in advancing AI innovation, supporting hybrid cloud strategies and driving digital transformation in the public sector, where security, reliability and scalability are essential.