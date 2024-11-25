AI is driving innovation on mainframes in the public sector

Sixty years after the IBM® System/360 introduced the first mainframe family, these computers remain in high demand. In the US alone, 89% of state governments still rely on mainframes in some way, according to a recent study.
The IBM Institute for Business Value, in collaboration with Oxford Economics, surveyed 2,551 global IT executives to understand how mainframes are used in the current era of artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud. This group included 255 government IT leaders.
The findings highlight the mainframe’s pivotal role in advancing AI innovation, supporting hybrid cloud strategies and driving digital transformation in the public sector, where security, reliability and scalability are essential.
Many government agencies at the local, state and national levels and in the US and other countries, continue to rely on mainframes to operate various essential services. These services include tax systems, vehicle registrations and benefits programs. With their unmatched ability to process vast amounts of data quickly, reliably and securely, mainframes have proven their vitality and are key to unlocking the full potential of data-driven innovation.
This is especially true for systems that use open source Linux® with hybrid cloud and AI workloads that require high levels of resilience and flexibility that enable innovation on the mainframe.
With the fourth generation of IBM® LinuxONE, we introduced several technologies. These include the Security and Compliance Center, which simplifies audit readiness; quantum-safe algorithms to help protect data in the postquantum age; and the Integrated Accelerator for AI inferencing on the IBM Telum® processor designed to make in-transaction AI more practical.
In a new study, 90% of surveyed global IT leaders in government agree that mainframe-based applications continue to play an important role in their organization’s digital transformation journey. The study also reveals that public sector IT leaders regard the mainframe as an invaluable platform for deploying enterprise AI. They use it to drive innovation, enhance cybersecurity, streamline operations and modernize applications. This perspective is further supported by compelling statistics from the study:
By applying AI directly to transactional workloads on the mainframe, government organizations can uncover new insights, enhance workforce productivity and maximize the value of their core systems, ultimately driving meaningful business outcomes.
Mainframes also play a vital role in successful hybrid cloud strategies, enabling organizations to deploy application workloads in the most suitable computing environments. 84% of government IT leaders surveyed agree with this approach, saying it is important for mainframes to easily integrate with other technologies.
As the hybrid cloud and AI era progresses, the mainframe's staying power is more evident than ever. Its role as a strategic asset in helping ensure that security, data privacy and operational efficiency makes it indispensable for government agencies striving to modernize and deliver new services while managing costs.
By embracing modernization strategies that use the mainframe's strengths, organizations in the public sector can accelerate their digital transformation journeys and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.
