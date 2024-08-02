Balancing AI: Do good and avoid harm

The top 3 considerations business and HR leaders should keep in mind as they develop a responsible AI strategy are:

Make people central to your strategy

Put another way, prioritize your people as you plot your advanced technology strategy. This means identifying how AI works with your employees, communicating specifically to those employees how AI can help them excel in their roles and redefining the ways of working. Without education, employees could be overly worried about AI being deployed to replace them or to eliminate the workforce. Communicate directly with employees with honesty about how these models are built. HR leaders should address potential job changes, as well as the realities of new categories and jobs created by AI and other technologies.

Enable governance that accounts for both the technologies adopted and the enterprise

AI is not a monolith. Organizations can deploy it in so many ways, so they must clearly define what responsible AI means to them, how they plan to use it and how they will refrain from using it. Principles such as transparency, trust, equity, fairness, robustness and the use of diverse teams, in alignment with OECD or RAII guidelines, should be considered and designed within each AI use case, whether it involves generative AI or not. Additionally, routine reviews for model drift and privacy measures should be conducted for each model and specific diversity, equity and inclusion metrics for bias mitigation.

Identify and align the right skills and tools needed for the work

The reality is that some employees are already experimenting with generative AI tools to help them perform tasks such as answering questions, drafting emails and performing other routine tasks. Therefore, organizations should act immediately to communicate their plans to use these tools, set expectations for employees using them and help ensure that the use of these tools aligns with the organization’s values and ethics. Also, organizations should offer skill development opportunities to help employees upskill their AI knowledge and understand potential career paths.

Practicing and integrating responsible AI into your organization is essential for successful adoption. IBM has made responsible AI central to its AI approach with clients and partners. In 2018, IBM established the AI Ethics Board as a central, cross-disciplinary body to support a culture of ethical, responsible and trustworthy AI. It is comprised of senior leaders from various departments such as research, business units, human resources, diversity and inclusion, legal, government and regulatory affairs, procurement and communications. The board directs and enforces AI-related initiatives and decisions. IBM takes the benefits and challenges of AI seriously, embedding responsibility into everything we do.

I’ll allow my father this one broken grammar rule. AI can “do good” when managed correctly, with the involvement of many humans, guardrails, oversight, governance and an AI ethics framework.