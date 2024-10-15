Jennifer Kirkwood Executive, HR/Talent & Data, Partner, IBM Consulting

Jen Kirkwood’s expertise of nearly 30 years in HR, Talent & Data helps in transformation for global leaders and its workforce. Her leadership, experience and education have placed her in the top rankings in the industry for HR leadership and data but the best proof is in her clients and employees both past and present. She leads global projects including in Talent & Skills, HR Transformation, People Data, AI & Automation. Her hands-on approach in leadership and real-world practitioner & delivery work has afforded her knowledge and thought leadership to serve global senior leaderships at F50 to F100. Her education includes certification in data science at Johns Hopkins University, Michigan State University and IBM Technology Academy with skills and licensing in Agile, Design Thinking and Data & AI. She is a focal leader on the prestigious IBM AI & Ethics Board, on research & IBM Skills Academies & AI projects, and leading strategies at board levels for clients. She is called on to speak around the world and publishes research and whitepapers aligned with market trends on the workforce. Before IBM, Jen spent her career at ADP in Enterprise Global Services as the executive VP in leading the Future of Work in HR. She also worked with the award-winning data science teams centered on compensation, market benchmarking, pay equity, and DE&I. She helped inspire and build analytics adoption and utilization strategies. Jen has been called on as a global speaker, board presenter, coach, and mentor. As a Women in Tech leader, she is committed to helping organizations focus on ESG and diversity, She is a member of Girls Who Code, P-Tech, Native American Women in Coding, top rated in Women in Data Analytics and top 5 leader rated in HR data analytics by Engagedly in 2022. She believes at the heart of all data, governance in HR and DE&I is essential to eliminate bias. Consequently, she is devoted to initiatives involving diversity, equity & inclusion and advancing ESG initiatives. Jen resides in Louisville, KY traveling the world with her husband and family living her best life and bringing faith and positivity to her community.