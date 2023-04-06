Organizations sourcing, screening, interviewing, hiring or promoting individuals in New York City are required to conduct yearly bias audits on automated employment decision-making tools as per New York City Local Law 144 (link resides outside ibm.com), which was enacted in December 2021.

This new regulation applies to any “automated employment tool;” so, any computational process derived from machine learning, statistical modeling, data analytics, or artificial intelligence, including homegrown and third-party programs. Organizations must also publish information on their website about how these tools govern their potential selection and interview process. Specifically, organizations must demonstrate how their AI tools support fairness and transparency and mitigate bias. This requirement aims to increase transparency in organizations’ use of AI and automation in their hiring processes and help candidates understand how they are evaluated.

As a result of these new regulations, global organizations that have operations in New York City may be halting the implementation of new HR tools in their systems, as their CIO or CDO must soon audit the tools that affect their hiring system in New York.

To address compliance concerns, organizations worldwide should be implementing bias audit processes so they can continue leveraging the benefits of these technologies. This audit can offer the chance to evaluate the candidate-to-employee lifecycle, covering all relevant personas, tools, data, and decision points. Even simple tools that recruiters use to review new candidates can be improved by incorporating bias mitigation into the AI lifecycle.