Global executives and AI strategy for HR: How to tackle bias in algorithmic AI

The move towards monitoring HR tools and applications for bias is gaining traction worldwide, driven by various global and domestic data privacy laws and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In line with this trend, the New York City Council has enacted new regulations requiring organizations to conduct yearly bias audits on automated employment decision-making tools used by HR departments.

The new rules, which passed in December 2021 with enforcement, will require organizations that use algorithmic HR tools to conduct a yearly bias audit. As per the new law, noncompliant organizations may face fines ranging from no less than USD 500 to no more than USD 1500 for each violation.

To prepare for this shift, some organizations are developing a yearly evaluation, mitigation, and review process. Here’s a suggestion for how that might work in practice.