Reduce risk and drive efficiency with AI-enhanced scenario modeling for horizon scanning

Regulatory change management (RCM) is essential for organizations to remain compliant with evolving regulations and mitigate potential risks. Central to RCM is the practice of horizon scanning, which involves identifying, assessing and prioritizing new and emerging risks that could affect an organization’s risk posture.

A powerful tool within horizon scanning is scenario modeling, which uses data and analytics to simulate potential future scenarios and their implications. Generative AI (gen AI) is transforming scenario modeling for RCM horizon scanning, offering enhanced accuracy, efficiency and strategic insights.