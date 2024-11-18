Reduce risk and drive efficiency with AI-enhanced scenario modeling for horizon scanning
18 November 2024
Jesus M. Olivera Senior AI Engineer, IBM

Regulatory change management (RCM) is essential for organizations to remain compliant with evolving regulations and mitigate potential risks. Central to RCM is the practice of horizon scanning, which involves identifying, assessing and prioritizing new and emerging risks that could affect an organization’s risk posture.

A powerful tool within horizon scanning is scenario modeling, which uses data and analytics to simulate potential future scenarios and their implications. Generative AI (gen AI) is transforming scenario modeling for RCM horizon scanning, offering enhanced accuracy, efficiency and strategic insights.

The role of scenario modeling in horizon scanning

Scenario modeling enables organizations to anticipate and prepare for potential regulatory changes. By simulating different future scenarios, organizations can identify gaps in their compliance programs, evaluate the impact of new regulations and develop strategies to mitigate associated risks.

However, traditional scenario modeling can be resource-intensive, requiring substantial data analysis and modeling expertise. This is where gen AI steps in, automating and enhancing the process to make it more efficient and reliable.

How gen AI enhances scenario modeling

Automating data analysis and pattern recognition:

  • Gen AI can process vast amounts of data from various sources, including regulatory texts, industry reports and news articles.
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) models can extract relevant information, identify patterns and detect emerging trends. This automated analysis enables organizations to stay updated on the latest regulatory developments without the need for extensive manual effort.
  • Consider an AI model analyzing a large data set of global financial regulations. The model can quickly identify new regulatory trends, such as an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance criteria, and flag these as potential areas for further investigation and scenario modeling.

Simulating realistic future scenarios:

  • Gen AI uses historical data and predictive analytics to create realistic and diverse future scenarios. These simulations can cover a wide range of possibilities, from minor regulatory amendments to significant legislative overhauls. By exploring various scenarios, organizations can evaluate the potential impacts on their operations and compliance strategies.
  • A financial institution might use gen AI to simulate the impact of a proposed regulation on data privacy. The AI model can generate scenarios where the regulation is implemented in different forms, allowing the institution to assess potential compliance challenges and develop appropriate risk mitigation strategies.

Enhancing scenario accuracy and reliability:

  • Gen AI models can learn from historical data to improve the accuracy and reliability of their simulations. By updating the models over time with new data, organizations can help ensure that their scenario modeling remains current and reflective of the latest regulatory landscape.
  • An AI model trained on past regulatory changes in the pharmaceutical industry can generate highly accurate scenarios for future regulatory shifts. This enables pharmaceutical companies to proactively adjust their compliance programs and minimize disruptions.
Key advantages of gen AI in the context of RCM scenario modeling
  • Efficiency and resource savings: By automating data analysis and scenario generation, gen AI significantly reduces the time and resources required for effective scenario modeling. This allows compliance teams to focus on strategic decision-making rather than manual data processing.
  • Proactive risk management: Gen AI enables organizations to identify potential regulatory risks before they materialize. This proactive approach to risk management helps organizations stay ahead of regulatory changes and maintain compliance.
  • Strategic insights and competitive advantage: By providing accurate and comprehensive scenario analyses, gen AI equips organizations with valuable strategic insights. This can inform decision-making and provide a competitive edge in navigating the complex regulatory environment.

Scenario modeling is a vital component of RCM horizon scanning, enabling organizations to anticipate and prepare for future regulatory changes. Gen AI enhances this process by automating data analysis, simulating realistic scenarios and improving accuracy and reliability. As regulatory environments continue to evolve, the integration of gen AI into scenario modeling becomes increasingly important for organizations seeking to stay compliant and competitive.

Embracing these advanced AI technologies streamlines compliance efforts and provides strategic insights that drive proactive risk management and informed decision-making.

