Building the future together: Harness the power of AI to drive strategic outcomes

It’s no overstatement to say that AI is transforming the world. The latest generative AI (gen AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions can perform tasks with astonishing speed and accuracy compared with human workers. As a result, enterprises can accelerate coding from days to minutes, personalize the customer experience with unprecedented precision and liberate employees from repetitive administration tasks.

Since 2022, the return on investment (ROI) from AI solutions has leapt from 13% to 31%, and forthcoming research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) will show that embedding gen AI into existing enterprise software workflows promises to deliver lasting returns. To thrive in this new industrial revolution, business leaders are looking to AI and ML solutions to maintain and sharpen their competitive edge—and more than half of CEOs now see these technologies as more of an opportunity than a risk.

For independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed service providers (MSPs), the opportunity is clear. Developing new AI-infused solutions or embedding AI into existing solutions can potentially open a wide range of new revenue streams. Using the technology stack and global reach of IBM can help our Build partners achieve AI success.