

ExpertSource had adopted CXReview automated call-review technology, and was keen to see the solution extended and enhanced. When CXReview proposed a joint project with IBM to integrate new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into the solution, ExpertSource jumped at the opportunity.

“The existing CXReview solution analyzed recorded calls and used keywords to identify compliance-related content,” says Robin Abraham, Business Development Director at ExpertSource. “This worked well up to a point, but of course people don’t always use the keywords you’re expecting. We were very interested in broadening the solution to understand and adapt to natural language.”

CXReview invited ExpertSource and two other clients to join a co-creation project with IBM Client Engineering to develop a solution using Watson AI services. The IBM Client Engineering service uses IBM hybrid cloud and AI technologies to create and prove business value through outcome-driven solutions. In each engagement, IBM helps clients and partners define value within hours, then co-create to achieve that value within weeks. IBM’s skilled multi-disciplinary team draws on workshop templates, technical accelerators, and methods proven in thousands of client engagements to help develop solutions tailored to each client’s business objectives.

“The workshops run by IBM and CXReview were among the best we’ve experienced,” says Robin Abraham. “The key difference was the quality of people involved and the collaborative spirit: everyone was working towards the same objective, and together we built an MVP [minimum viable product] within just eight weeks.”

Anil Wadhwa adds: “We were really impressed by the dynamic IBM team, and their ability to rapidly pick up the nuances of our industry. Their mastery of the technology was a given, but that flair in understanding our business was an unexpected bonus.”

After the IBM Client Engineering engagement, CXReview spent a further eight weeks refining the solution before delivering the first production version to ExpertSource. CXReview continues to refine the solution and add functionality – in particular, to extend the scope beyond collections to other parts of the customer-experience journey.

The CXReview solution runs in Kubernetes containers on any public or private cloud, and is currently deployed on Red Hat OpenShift. Via an Embedded Service Agreement with IBM, the solution calls out to IBM Watson Studio and IBM Watson Machine Learning services, using Speech to Text and Natural Language Understanding models to analyze call recordings and check them against compliance requirements.