Based in the Netherlands, Migrato specializes in the processing of unstructured content. Using its custom-developed Migrato Intelligent Content Classifier (MICC) tool, the company helps organizations turn unstructured data into actionable business insights.

Oscar Dubbeldam, CEO of Migrato, takes up the story: “Migrato was originally founded to analyze content and migrate content from A to B. For most of our clients, the point of origin is typically a network share, while the destination is some kind of regulated environment—for example, an enterprise content management platform.”

Dubbeldam continues: “Our clients set out on these migration projects for many reasons. These range from decommissioning a costly or end-of-life network share or adopting modern cloud platforms such as Microsoft 365 to meeting regulatory requirements such as the General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR].”

Using its Intelligent Content Classifier software suite, Migrato has helped many organizations to complete their migration projects quickly and efficiently. With new and more stringent regulatory requirements from the Dutch government on the horizon, the company saw an opportunity to further enhance its capabilities.

“Recently, the government of the Netherlands introduced Wetgeving Open Overheid [Open Government Legislation], which requires government bodies to proactively publish all documents that are in the public interest,” explains Dubbeldam. “To comply with the new law, government organizations must first ensure that they remove, anonymize or pseudonymize any personal-identifiable information from these documents.”

Migrato was confident that it already had many of the core capabilities required to help government organizations comply with the new legislation. However, the company’s existing NLP engine lacked the performance and scalability to address the increased volume and complexity of document processing workloads.

“Our goal is to process hundreds of thousands of documents automatically and be absolutely certain that the data we have extracted does not contain GDPR-sensitive data such as personal names, bank details and/or social security numbers,” adds Dubbeldam. “As the next step, we looked for a way to deepen our understanding of the content and context of documents.”