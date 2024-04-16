To streamline and accelerate its transition to Maximo Application Suite, Quant engaged its trusted partners AFRY and IBM.

“We have been working with AFRY for more than four years, and in that time they have become one of our most valued strategic partners,” comments Bergdahl. “AFRY acts as our service integrator for Maximo solutions, supporting us with everything from configuration, maintenance and operations to technical support, development and proof-of-concept projects. We have a lean digital team, so augmenting our capabilities with a trusted partner like AFRY is major advantage. The different perspectives in our partnership—including Quant bringing its maintenance industry know-how—made a strong contribution to our success.”

To build on the new partnership, a joint project team from Quant, AFRY and IBM visited the IBM Innovation Studio in Munich, Germany. Collaborating closely with IBM Industry 4.0 experts at the Innovation Studio, the project team mapped out Quant’s transformation journey.

“Getting together with stakeholders from Quant, AFRY and IBM at the earliest stage of the project was extremely valuable,” recalls Bergdahl. “At the IBM Innovation Studio, we explored the challenges and opportunities of the project from many angles: including practical, on-site considerations, industry best practices, technology possibilities and more. By bringing the overlapping competencies of Quant, AFRY and IBM together, we co-created value-driven use cases for Maximo Application Suite.”

Following a series of successful proof-of-concept exercises with IBM and AFRY, Quant implemented Maximo Application Suite. Delivered as a managed service by IBM, the new solution offers an integrated platform to manage and analyze asset management data.

“Most modern industrial assets come equipped with sensors from the original equipment manufacturer, but many of our clients also have legacy equipment that requires monitoring,” Bergdahl elaborates.

“So, we equip legacy assets with internet-of-things [IoT] devices to allow us to collect asset condition data. At the moment, we run our own IoT management platform. By moving this capability to IBM Maximo Health, part of Maximo Application Suite, we’ll not only gain easier access to data from our 2,000 IoT devices, we’ll also be able to decommission our existing IoT management infrastructure—saving time and reducing costs.”

After a global rollout, all existing Maximo users made a smooth transition to Maximo Application Suite.

“During the implementation, we invested a great deal of time in training our teams on the latest functionalities of the IBM solution,” confirms Bergdahl. “The strong commitment from Quant, AFRY and IBM paid off. The one-team approach and close collaboration contributed to our successful transition to IBM Maximo Application Suite.”

He adds: “During the implementation project, all parties learnt a great deal. These cross-organizational learnings will continue going forward, as Quant has been selected to join the IBM Early Adopter Program for several of the new modules within Maximo Application Suite.”