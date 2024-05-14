The GigaSpaces team is building the new solution using IBM® watsonx.ai™ and IBM watsonx Assistant with the support of the IBM Build Lab. It will contain a virtual assistant whose front-end is powered by watsonx Assistant, and whose query and summarization capabilities are powered by wasonx.ai. The vision is for GigaSpaces’ customers to be able to query enterprise data in natural language. The primary goal of the eRAG platform is to empower organizations to access enterprise data in natural language, enabling them to make reliable business decisions and actionable insights through AI. By using the advanced LLMs on IBM watsonx.ai and applying techniques like semantic enrichment and vector caching, GigaSpaces is able to enhance the metadata reasoning and retrieval modules of eRAG.

Once the new eRAG platform is fully operational, GigaSpaces’ customers will be able to use natural language to query structured data such as a company’s internal sales records, inventory management, order payments, or marketing analytics. They can expect eRAG to deliver high levels of accuracy in the query results it returns. Currently, engineers who use AI to work with structured information such as databases see an up to 55% accuracy rate. GigaSpaces’ mission is to help its customers achieve a near 95% accuracy rate based on initial results when using this new eRAG approach.

By integrating IBM watsonx Assistant, GigaSpaces significantly reduced its time to prototype an assistant based on eRAG to within several days, instead of months, allowing the R&D team to concentrate on the core challenge of enhancing eRAG technology and streamlining the development of human language for structured information at a very high level. Going forward, GigaSpaces plans to explore IBM watsonx.governance™, a solution that uses software automation to mitigate risks, manage regulatory requirements and address ethical concerns for both gen AI and machine learning (ML) models. GigaSpaces aims to harness the platform to provide confidence and security within the eRAG solution, ensuring evaluation, monitoring and control over the models integrated into the solution. The introduction of IBM watsonx.governance will mark a pivotal advancement toward achieving this objective.