Digital Office Company (DOC), a Finland-based provider of information management solutions and services, helps businesses find and manage large swaths of documents at speed and scale by enabling them to identify, classify and extract insights from their documents.

Most often, automated document classification systems provide superficial insight into the nature of documents through generic tags or metadata enrichments. This superficial classification doesn’t fully take into account the contents of the document itself, meaning that the true value of the data cannot be leveraged unless each document is manually evaluated.

The bottom line is that such a process of manual evaluation of documents to identify document types, detect misplaced documents and extract crucial details would be very laborious and time consuming. Moreover, lack of proper metadata handling poses potential GDPR concerns and negatively affects data quality for down-stream tasks. Unresolved, such challenges can threaten the competitive edge and efficiency of DOC’s customers because of these data quality and regulatory compliance issues.