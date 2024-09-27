However, the traditional username and password credentials are easily used for cyber crimes. Hackers often break into accounts by figuring out the password using artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, credentials are often sold on the dark web, making it very easy for a cyber criminal to use valid credentials to launch a breach or attack.

To reduce this risk and increase the likelihood of only valid users gaining access, organizations are turning to mobile credentialing. With this type of identity validation, a user must validate their identity using a mobile device. When the identity is established, the user is assigned a digital key that is unique to their device. Some technologies use a QR code, while others use a link. Each time the user accesses the system, the device uses the digital key to ensure that the assigned person uses the credential. Mobile credentialing can be used for physical access, such as a secure data center located in a building, or for virtual access, such as to a database containing sensitive customer data.