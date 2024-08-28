Interest in 5G networks and the devices and applications that run on them is understandably high among both consumers and business leaders. According to this recent IDC white paper (link resides outside ibm.com), in the US alone, almost 120 million 5G devices were expected to ship by the end of 2023—a 9.3 % increase over the previous year. By 2027, the final year covered in the report, 155 million units are expected to ship, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Although the same numbers aren’t available worldwide, a Statista report (link resides outside of ibm.com) pegs global penetration of 5G compatible smartphones at 59% in 2023, with that number expected to reach more than 82% by 2027.

But going beyond the numbers, what does this surge in interest really mean? Sometimes, with new technologies, it can be hard to separate what’s real from all the excitement. Here’s a closer look at some of the areas 5G is expected to impact and the likely changes it will bring.

Healthcare

In the healthcare industry, 5G is already enabling greater efficiencies, deeper insights from data, and improvements in patient outcomes. Its low latency, high speed and increased bandwidth will help doctors discover new treatments, perform critical procedures remotely using robotics, and access patient information in the field no matter where they are.

More specifically, 5G will continue to do the following:

Add to the number of IoT devices used to remotely monitor patient health.

Supply dependable connectivity with real-time results, enabling staff to make faster, more informed decisions about patient care.

Transmit HD photos and videos—such as X-rays and mammograms—swiftly and securely so their results can be read remotely.

Supply chains

As 5G connectivity spreads, supply chains everywhere will benefit from its lightning-fast speeds and increased reliability. Since the networks that global trade depends on are increasingly digitized, they’re more reliant than ever on high-speed data transmission capabilities and 5G speeds to function. The more digitization and automation in a supply chain, the more 5G can be leveraged to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and increase security.

Today, 5G service is already being used in airports, ports, train stations and other logistics hubs critical to supply chain infrastructure, but its potential has barely been tapped. Soon, expect 5G connectivity to play a bigger role in enhancing both the employee and customer experience. Programs already being piloted include IoT devices, such as shelf sensors that know when an item is out of stock and re-order it immediately, cashier-less checkouts, and HD cameras and drones to replace security guards.

Fixed wireless networks

The concept of ‘fixed’ wireless connections—an internet connection that delivers a seamless wireless experience in a home or business via radio waves rather than through cable or fiber—can help deliver the internet cheaply to more people and places. In a fixed 5G ecosystem, an antenna is attached to a house or place of business that connects to the nearest 5G transmitter. 5G fixed wireless networks can deliver the same speeds, connectivity and reliability as fiber or cable connections at a fraction of the cost.

According to a recent World Bank blog, providing internet connectivity—and specifically wireless access—helps lift millions out of poverty every year. A 5G technology that can deliver the same benefits at a much lower cost to millions of people could be a game-changer, bringing the benefits of internet connectivity to communities that have been living without it for years.

Smart cities

Perhaps no other environment is poised to change as much due to 5G connectivity as crowded urban centers where foot and car traffic have long led to congestion, air and noise pollution. 5G is already helping cities improve traffic flow and air quality with sensors connected via the IoT, but the future will likely bring much more innovation to this space.

One of the biggest areas where smart cities can leverage 5G more is in its AI capabilities. Currently, programs are being tested that would see 5G-enabled AI assist in everything from smarter energy management to the routing of 911 calls. In Vienna, WienBot, an AI chatbot (link resides outside ibm.com), helps users solve problems as simple as finding the nearest drinking fountain or a place to eat dinner to as complex tasks as renewing their passport and obtaining travel visas.

Edge computing and AI

Finally, edge computing—a computing framework that relies heavily on 5G to perform computations closer to data sources—is poised to help enterprises achieve unprecedented control over their data and extract insights even faster than they already are. One area where edge computing is particularly well-positioned for growth is cloud computing, where AI requires large amounts of power to handle the data it’s tasked with analyzing. Here, 5G connectivity and reliability is key to realizing value for the enterprise. For example, sending data from one point to another in a chat or personal finance application requires additional power and resources that aren’t necessary if the data is being analyzed at its source.

Soon, it’s possible that edge computing will make real-time AI analysis of large volumes of data a reality for everything from fitness and health apps to remotely operated vehicles like satellites and drones. Given its potential, utilizing 5G-enabled edge computing is quickly becoming the standard for enterprise data processing. According to this Gartner white paper (link resides outside ibm.com), by 2025, 75% of enterprise data will be processed at the edge (compared to only 10% today).