Secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud to accelerate business modernization
Accelerate cloud transformation with IBM Security®

For companies looking to accelerate their AWS Cloud journey, IBM offers a unique combination of advisory, consulting, integration, technology implementations, managed security services and security technology capabilities under one roof.
 

IBM Security works with your organization as an extension of your team, offering advanced solutions and expert guidance to help protect your AWS cloud environment. We enable you to embrace AWS native controls while aligning them with your enterprise security programs to simplify and centralize visibility.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.

Modern, “secure-by-design” innovation at speed and scale Security processes need to keep up with changes in cloud platforms, the threat environment and security technologies. IBM integrates security with business processes to transform organizational culture and enable meaningful, sustainable progress that reduces risk. Together, experts at IBM and AWS combine their unique strengths in an evolving, one-of-a-kind approach to security-rich cloud migration and modernization. Read the 1-minute brief
Address security and compliance

Develop an enforceable target architecture.

 Optimize security maturity

Align cloud native security with enterprise security architecture.

 Drive and sustain change

Leverage a transformed skillset and operating model.
Enable faster AWS Cloud modernization with IBM Security Develop a security strategy for AWS Cloud

IBM Security maps your security and regulatory policies to cloud controls and operations, assesses your cloud security posture, and helps you develop a comprehensive plan for a mature hybrid cloud operating model in AWS Cloud.

 AWS Cloud security strategy Simplify configuration and management

Prebuilt architecture patterns enable you to capitalize on native security elements by decreasing the risk of cloud misconfigurations and bringing a unified delivery to manage native controls in a single suite.

 Manage AWS Cloud native security controls Streamline security for enterprise SAP transformation

Automated cloud-based services from IBM Security monitor security controls across your SAP landscape and provide repeatable deliverables built on SAP HANA, so you can reduce manual tasks, maintain compliance and protect SAP workloads.

 IBM Security Services for SAP Solutions
Services aligned to AWS Level 1 MSSP START-HERE AWS Incident Response Preparedness Service

Expert consulting and guidance service that offers a perfect on-ramp to confirm and optimize cyber incident response readiness plus Level 1 Assessment and proactive incident response planning, design and testing.

 Services for Security Posture Management, Best Practices and Compliance

Consulting and managed security services in collaboration with best-of-breed ISV technologies for continuous visibility, remediation and management of compliance requirements across your AWS cloud environment.

 IBM Security® X-Force® Red Vulnerability Management Services

Vulnerability scanning services, automated prioritization, and management to help ensure the remediation of high-risk vulnerabilities that expose the internal and external AWS and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

 IBM Security® X-Force® Incident Response (IR) Services

Retainer subscription service with 3 tiers plus a 24x7 global IR hotline to an elite team of experts that respond to security incidents, give greater visibility into threats, and help reduce the recovery time and impact of a data breach.

 Cloud Workload Protection Services for AWS

Consulting, systems integration and managed services to assess, design, implement and manage security policies for AWS Cloud workloads running on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Red Hat® OpenShift® on AWS, and AWS Fargate.

 IBM Security® Managed Detection and Response Services for endpoints

Services that work with best-of-breed endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology to deliver turnkey 24x7 threat prevention, detection, investigation and fast response fueled by intelligence and proactive threat hunting.

 IBM Security® X-Force® Threat Management (XFTM)

Managed security services provide 24x7 monitoring, investigation, alerting and incident response. XFTM can be deployed with IBM Security® QRadar® SIEM and Splunk, and custom monitoring services are available for other AWS Security Partner SIEM solutions.

 IBM Security® Managed Network Security Services

Device and policy management, monitoring and security device alerting services. Supported technologies include next-gen firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, unified threat management and secure web gateways.

 Security Services to Deploy, Monitor and Manage AWS Native Security

Services provide design, configuration, monitoring and management of native AWS security controls to support a secure, scalable, multi-account environment and to simplify the adoption and management of AWS resources for your organization.

IBM Security helps airline remediate application security for AWS migration

Challenge A global leader in the United States airline industry teamed up with IBM Consulting and IBM Security Services to lead their AWS Cloud migration and modernization. The organization needed to migrate very high and critical business applications to AWS cloud as soon as possible. With 57,000 associates and 275 destinations on 6 continents, the airline had over 80 key business applications for their customers to scan and remediate before moving to AWS.  
Background In addition to helping develop and implement an enterprise security strategy for the airline’s AWS migration, IBM Security was engaged to test critical applications to minimize risk and achieve security by design. Tasks included threat modeling, architecture security reviews for compliance with client security mandates, performing static and dynamic security scans, checking secure configuration of AWS resources, and submitting evidence for pre-production GRC reviews.
Solution IBM Security provided deep application security expertise through tool-driven threat modeling of AWS components, security architecture reviews, and validation of security control implementation. With skills in Veracode, IBM demonstrated an approach that would provide highly skilled resources to scan and test the customer application backlog. IBM Security also worked with the CISO to design an effective security foundation to operationalize and optimize AWS native security.
6 quick wins for ransomware preparedness in AWS

Learn about the 6 ways that IBM Security X-Force experts recommend to improve your ransomware preparedness with solutions from AWS.

 Migrate, modernize and reduce risk with IBM and AWS

Learn how you can boost innovation, respond quickly to changing customer demands and drive sustainable business transformation.

 Accelerate the AWS Cloud Journey with Security Confidence

Learn how IBM augments AWS native security with end-to-end capabilities and services to close the cloud security readiness gap.

 Turn cloud compliance challenges into competitive advantage

Learn how security management can help you retain visibility, control and security to stay ahead of advanced cybersecurity threats as you migrate to hybrid cloud environments.

 What is your cloud security score?

Learn how your cloud security posture measures up, from proper configuration, data governance and risk oversight to software provisioning, development and deployment, IAM and security training.

 Trust IBM to secure your AWS Cloud

Whether you’re migrating to AWS Cloud or already operating it, IBM Security is trusted in cloud security, delivering not only Security Consulting Services, but also leading solutions to secure AWS Cloud or multicloud deployments.
Next steps

Cloud Security Assessment and Strategy services map your security and regulatory policies to cloud controls and operations and assesses your cloud security posture, focusing on secure adoption of AWS or a hybrid cloud environment. We work with you to shape your strategy for a mature hybrid cloud operating model, based on industry frameworks: AWS Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) Security Perspective and Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM).

Download the Rapid AWS Assessment flyer Download the AWS Threat Management Assessment flyer