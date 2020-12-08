Home Security Page Title AWS Trust IBM to secure your AWS Cloud
Accelerate AWS Cloud modernization and boost confidence with cloud-native IBM Security software
Ilustrarion of AWS workflow
Overview

Growing threats, tools and data inhibit security operations. Whether you’re migrating to AWS Cloud or are already operating AWS Cloud, IBM Security is trusted in cloud security, delivering not only leading solutions to secure AWS Cloud or multicloud deployments, but also expert services to develop, implement and scale lasting security strategies, while complementing AWS native controls and services.

IBM Security is a market leader with over 9,000 security professionals—securing 100% of the US Fortune 100—and monitoring 150 billion+ security events each day.
Security that moves with your business

IBM delivers not only software solutions, but expert services to develop, implement and scale lasting security strategies, that will all complement and integrate with your existing AWS native controls and services

Use cases Secure critical cloud use cases with leading solutions IBM QRadar SIEM – Cloud-Native

Redefine SIEM to unleash analyst potential and outpace adversaries with speed, scale, and accuracy.

 Read brief on IBM QRadar SIEM – Cloud-Native on AWS Explore IBM QRadar SIEM – Cloud-Native on AWS Marketplace IBM QRadar Log Insights

Designed with expeditious data ingestion, rapid search and powerful visualization, it’s optimized to perform analytics on large amounts of data with greater efficiency to provide faster insights.

 Read brief on IBM QRadar Log Insights on AWS Explore IBM QRadar Log Insights on AWS Marketplace IBM QRadar® SIEM (Security Information and Event Management)

Simplify and centralize threat detection across AWS and hybrid cloud environments by using automation and advanced security analytics.

 Read brief on IBM QRadar SIEM on AWS Explore IBM QRadar SIEM on AWS Marketplace IBM QRadar® SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response)

Streamline your security operations center (SOC) with automated, intelligent response in both AWS Cloud and hybrid environments.

 Explore IBM QRadar SOAR on AWS Marketplace IBM QRadar® EDR (Extended Detection and Response)

Secure your endpoints with the automated, intelligent power of artificial intelligence.

 Explore IBM QRadar EDR on AWS Marketplace IBM MaaS360

Quickly manage and protect your devices, users, and data from one single console with MaaS360, an AI powered Unified Endpoint Management SaaS solution.

 Read brief on IBM MaaS360 on AWS Explore IBM MaaS360 on AWS Marketplace IBM Guardium® Insights SaaS

Get complete visibility, compliance and protection throughout the data security lifecycle.

 Read brief on IBM Guardium Insights on AWS Explore IBM Guardium Insights on AWS Marketplace IBM Guardium Insights SaaS DSPM

Looking to identify shadow data and its movement across applications? Read about the Data Security Posture Management(DSPM) capabilities in Guardium Insights.

 Read brief on IBM Guardium Insights DSPM on AWS IBM Guardium® Data Protection

Gain visibility and monitor activity across complex AWS Cloud environments to identify risks, respond to threats and establish compliance.

 Explore IBM Guardium Data Protection on AWS Marketplace IBM Verify Access

Simplify your users’ access while more securely adopting web, mobile and cloud technologies.

 Explore IBM Verify Access on AWS Marketplace IBM Verify

Enable easy, secure authentication to web, mobile and cloud apps that augments native security capabilities in AWS.

 Explore IBM Verify on AWS Marketplace IBM Verify Governance

Provision, audit, and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities.

Government Solutions Page (link resides outside of ibm.com)

 Explore IBM Verify Governance on AWS Marketplace
Featured partner

Trek10 stands out as an IBM Security partner working jointly with AWS and IBM.

Trek10 now has an AWS Marketplace offering post for a vulnerability compliance assessment powered by IBM Guardium Data Security Posture Management solution. Specific use cases include data discovery and classification, data protection and monitoring, encryption and key management, and regulatory compliance.

Trek10 AWS Marketplace featuring IBM Security   

 MSSP (Managed Security Services Provider)

MSSPs are helping to address the need for clients to solve these challenges and eliminate cyberthreats with great speed and accuracy than what clients can achieve on their own while maintaining cost efficiency, generating new revenue streams and increasing service margins for their own business.

IBM Security is uniquely positioned to help Partners with their Managed Security Service Offerings with our best in class portfolio of security offerings:

  • Scalable and Multi-tenanted

  • AI assisted or infused threat detection for faster insights

  • Unified Open Platform

  • Expand with No Rip and Replace

 

 

IBM Security program for service providers solution brief

Explore the MSSP partner program

Case studies

Global food and beverage distribution business Read the story
Major telecommunications company

This telecom provider expanded its service area and product lines, and broadened its managed services capability. Organization Security needed a compliant platform that could be managed for customers, while reflecting industry standard policies and best practices fo

 Strategic IBM Partner, Adaptive Systems

Adaptive Systems works with some customers to deploy their data in a hybrid multicloud scheme. For such clients, Adaptive needs a data protection and compliance solution that works across environments and allows Security teams to manage data from a single dashboard.

 Smarttech247

As more of its clients’ workloads migrate to cloud, Smarttech247 has leveraged a broad set of QRadar integration with cloud native services to secure those environments, keeping a focus on AWS to offer a centralized view of risks and threats across networks, users and endpoints.

 Voice of the Customer

Feras Tappuni, CEO and Founder of SecurityHQ, discusses the benefits of Security Operations Centers and their ability to detect and respond to cyber threats by leveraging IBM QRadar on AWS. Customers achieve peace of mind because their assets and full cloud infrastructure are being monitored 24x7.

 Voice of the Customer

Cybersecurity Data Protection Lead Victoria Pena discusses how Converge leverages IBM Guardium Data Protection and IBM Guardium Insights on AWS to provide a comprehensive monitoring and data protection solution for their clients.

Resources

White paper: Combatting Cybersecurity Threats Through AI and Automation

By using AI, automation, and generative AI to find, resolve, and prevent vulnerabilities, organizations can improve security efficiency, create a better experience for analysts, and simplify their security operations.

 White paper: Accelerate Your Response With the New IBM QRadar Suite

IBM QRadar Suite, extends core detection and response capabilities to the hybrid multicloud landscape. The new platform is aimed at increasing organizational agility for predicting, preventing, and responding to modern threats.

Report: Data Security as business accelerator?

Explore the data security practices and principles behind the success of leading Chief Data Officers. An action guide offers short- and longer-term suggestions for how you can accelerate your path to value from your organization’s data.

White paper: IBM Guardium on AWS: Data Compliance in a Hybrid Multicloud World

Securing a multicloud, hybrid world is challenging but essential. IBM Guardium Data Protection and Guardium Insights on AWS centralizes visibility and compliance insights in a flexible and scalable data security platform.

 White paper: Secure your data on AWS Cloud

Learn how AWS and IBM Security form a comprehensive solution that delivers full data, zero-trust protection for your AWS Cloud with AWS Native Services and IBM Guardium.

 White paper: Accelerate the AWS Cloud Journey with Security and Confidence

Learn how AWS and IBM can help your organization securely innovate in the cloud, in this white paper from IDG – CIO.

Frequently asked questions

Whether you’re migrating to AWS Cloud or already operating AWS Cloud, IBM Security is trusted in cloud security to deliver leading solutions for securing AWS Cloud or multicloud deployments. IBM Security also provides expert services to develop, implement and scale lasting security strategies, while complementing AWS-native controls and services.

The AWS Cloud Threat Management Assessment identifies gaps in your AWS cloud security posture and provides a program that integrates the capabilities of managed security services, vulnerability management, artificial intelligence and incident response. Our AWS Cloud Threat Management Assessment will include a high-level review and report on the following: 

  • Vulnerability management
  • Threat detection, triage and response
  • Incident response 
  • AWS resource inventory visibility 
  • AWS best practices monitoring 
  • Compliance posture management 
  • Managed network IDS/IPS 
  • Managed host and endpoint security 
  • DDoS defense 
  • WAF and application security

IBM Cloud Migration Services handle your business’ cloud migration so you can concentrate on everything else. Our services boost the speed, performance, scalability and security of your cloud adoption and transformation while our experts help you design the best migration strategy and roadmap for a secure, repeatable and scalable path to the cloud.

IBM Security services and software help organizations integrate AWS native services by embracing Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon CloudTrail, Amazon CloudWatch, AWS Security Hub, AWS Network Firewall and others.

IBM Security is endorsed by AWS as a Level 1 MSSP Competency Partner, Premier Tier Services Partner, with both Security Software and Services Competencies. IBM Security delivers market-leading consulting and systems integration, integrated threat management, incident response, cloud security and managed security services aligned to the NIST CSF to help you programmatically grow and transform your enterprise security operations.
