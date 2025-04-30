To manage today’s threat environment, your business must evolve and transform. IBM Security® brings you the consulting, systems integration, technology and managed security services for AWS that you need. Our modern security supports your migration to cloud, so you can make the dramatic changes to responsibilities, processes and technologies.
Endorsed by AWS as a Level 1 MSSP Competency Partner, Premier Consulting Partner, Advanced Technology Competency Partner and ISV Accelerate Partner, IBM Security delivers market-leading consulting and systems integration, integrated threat management, incident response, cloud security and managed security services aligned to the NIST CSF to help you programmatically grow and transform your enterprise security operations.
IBM Security works with your organization as an extension of your team, offering advanced solutions and expert guidance to help protect your AWS cloud environment. We enable you to embrace AWS native controls while aligning them with your enterprise security programs to simplify and centralize visibility.
The IBM Security and AWS partnership helps your business:
The global average total cost of a data breach in 2021 is USD 4.24 million, up 10% from 2020.²
Cloud misconfiguration was a top 3 initial threat vector of breaches in 2021.²
Force multiply AWS cloud native detection and response with IBM Security AI and SOAR capabilities.
Partner with trusted advisors to improve threat management and combat skills shortages.
IBM Security X-Force® Red can manage any scan tool, including AWS Inspector, to help you uncover rogue containers, misconfigurations, exposed credentials and other vulnerabilities exposing the AWS environment. With its proprietary automated ranking engine, the team can prioritize critical vulnerabilities so that your remediation teams know where to focus their efforts.
IBM Security Services provides agentless native integration of AWS resources and services and optimizes usage of real-time monitoring services such as AWS Config, CloudTrail and VPC Flow Logs, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS Lambda and AWS inspector by business hierarchy for continuous visibility and monitoring.
IBM Security Services allows you to quickly assess your security posture against best practices, identify risks and gaps, actively enforce gold standards and provide recommendations for AWS accounts not configured with security best practices.
IBM Security Services provide near real-time monitoring against the configuration of AWS accounts and services against multiple compliance standards including CIS AWS, HIPAA, ISO 27001:2013 and PCI DSS, as well as policy management and alignment to compliance audits.
IBM Security Services provide a programmatic framework that leads to a prescriptive, integrated approach. We partner with you by providing trusted advisors with global experience to help you monitor and triage security events using a smarter platform, driven by AI, that can accelerate detection, investigation and response.
IBM Security Services can help provide DDoS protection at scale with policy management, configuration and performance issue management, around-the-clock monitoring of potential malicious events and response to DDoS flooding as priority.
IBM Security Services help to proactively identify and protect your AWS environment from known and unknown network traffic in addition to security policy violations. They also manage and monitor the availability and uptime of intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS).
IBM MDR Services’ team of incident response professionals and threat hunters are experienced in investigating compromises of AWS environments. They use AWS-native tools, automation, an AI-driven approach, and industry-leading skills to respond to AWS compromises while accelerating threat monitoring, detection, investigation and response.
IBM Security Services provide WAF services to help you properly configure, tune, monitor and respond to live web application attacks. We help safeguard your website from the latest threats using AWS WAF and other ISV partners to investigate security events and work with your network teams to deploy rules and policies as required.
Outcome: 92% reduction in false positives through cognitive machine learning 98 hours of SOC analyst efforts saved monthly by eliminating false positives 66% monthly workload reduction by SOAR orchestration and automation
Outcome: The engagement helped our client further expand their financial core business while minimizing the growth of their cybersecurity department. They did this while maintaining security in the cloud and meeting their budget for the cloud transformation project—a successful collaboration that helped build trust between IBM Security and our client.
Outcome: IBM Managed Security Services with QRadar aligns with AWS native services to centralize enterprise monitoring across all environments into a single architecture. With the IBM MSS solution, the client can monitor over 500 AWS customer systems without expanding security staff.
Outcome: IBM Security Services provided a managed security services solution for AWS workloads so the client can successfully meet compliance requirements and achieve audit success. The IBM security solution enabled the client to provide a fully managed public cloud environment to customers, which helped drive new revenue while minimizing management and cybersecurity overhead requirements.
Outcome: IBM QRadar and IBM SOAR were quickly installed in the AWS environment to centralize monitoring and response across all environments into a single architecture. The global travel company can now monitor 10 data source types across AWS and on-premises environments with the new security operations capabilities. These improvements accelerated the client’s triage, investigation and response performance across their environments.
IBM Security is recognized by top-tier analyst firms as a leader in the MSSP space. We bring deep managed security experience, comprehensive threat management services and proven support for cloud workloads.
IBM Security delivers managed security services that deliver centralized visibility, management and monitoring of security operations across AWS and hybrid cloud environments.
Get the advantage of extensive security expertise from IBM consulting services to optimize security strategy and accelerate adoption of new tools and processes.
Whether you’re migrating to AWS Cloud or already operating the environment, IBM Security is trusted in delivering not only Security Consulting Services, but also leading solutions to secure AWS Cloud and multicloud deployments.
IBM Security provides accelerators and security consulting services to help AWS customers initiate their cyber incident response preparedness.
For companies looking to accelerate their AWS Cloud journey, IBM offers a unique combination of advisory, consulting, integration, technology implementations, managed security services and security technology capabilities under one roof.
IBM QRadar® empowers security analysts and operations teams with the visibility, automation and insights needed to quickly detect anomalies and uncover advanced threats in near real time.
IBM Guardium helps you safeguard critical, sensitive or regulated data wherever it resides.
IBM Verify can help protect users, APIs and things across enterprise, consumer and partner use cases.
IBM Security delivers security consulting and systems integration services, offensive security, incident response, and more to help you transform and deliver enterprise security operations.