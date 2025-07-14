Mobile App Development Platform

Quickly architect, prototype and bring apps to market with IBM Cloud
Try IBM Cloud for free
Person interacting with a soccer game on a mobile device while watching a game on TV
The Mobile App Development Platform from IBM

IBM Cloud® offerings make it easy to bind your app to IBM Watson® services by relieving the pain around authentication and scale. Developers can monitor who is using their app - and how. Users can engage with dynamic and segmented app features and notifications. Build, launch and maintain native, hybrid or web-based mobile apps.
Leave the mobile back-end to us
Deploy secure mobile apps faster

Deliver the best mobile experiences for your customers with IBM Cloud behind the scenes.
Enhance your apps with IBM Watson & more

Extend the features of your mobile apps with weather data, integration with IoT devices, AI and more than 300other IBM Cloud services.
Reach customers wherever they are

Package and deploy apps that you want to run natively, cross-platform, or as web-based mobile apps.

Accelerate your mobile app’s time-to-value

Authentication Analytics Push notifications Offline sync Artificial intelligence Serverless

IBM Cloud App ID

Add authentication, secure backends and APIs, and manage user-specific data for your mobile and web apps.
IBM® Push Notifications

Send and manage mobile and web push notifications using an intuitive user interface, client SDKs and simple REST APIs.
IBM Cloud App Configuration

Speed of configuration through a configuration store with feature flags that modify environment configurations on the fly.
IBM API Connect®

Create, expose, manage and monetize APIs across clouds with this complete, intuitive and scalable API platform.
IBM Cloudant®

Use this fully managed, distributed database for heavy workloads and fast-growing web and mobile apps.
Oil and gas pipe line valves
IBM helps ExxonMobil create new rewards app

The IBM and ExxonMobil collaboration produced the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, which combines the benefits of the energy company’s loyalty program with the convenience of a mobile payment app.

 Read the case study
Aerial view of a golf course
The Masters creates new ways to watch the tournament

Powering the Masters app, IBM created a feature that lets fans watch every shot from their favorite players as the tournament unfolds.

 Read the case study
Person viewing the US Open on a tablet computer
IBM and the US Open create new fan engagement opportunities

IBM designed and developed the US Open app and website, including fan experiences that help engage with fans globally throughout the tournament.

 Read the case study
Discover more about the IBM mobile app development platform iOS app development
Learn about iOS application development, including developer requirements, programming languages, API and libraries and more.
Mobile Application Development
Discover everything you need to know about mobile app development. including platforms, developing for both Android and iOS, and much more.
How to Make an Android App
Start on the path to creating Android apps. Learn about starter kits, Java and Kotlin, troubleshooting, distribution and more.
Android Development
Discover the advantages of Android. Get key resources and learn about key resources that can help you improve results.
Let’s create something that changes everything

Start building smarter apps with IBM Cloud solutions.

 Get started with IBM Cloud