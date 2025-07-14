Mobile App Development Platform

IBM Cloud® offerings make it easy to bind your app to IBM Watson® services by relieving the pain around authentication and scale. Developers can monitor who is using their app - and how. Users can engage with dynamic and segmented app features and notifications. Build, launch and maintain native, hybrid or web-based mobile apps.
Deliver the best mobile experiences for your customers with IBM Cloud behind the scenes.
Extend the features of your mobile apps with weather data, integration with IoT devices, AI and more than 300other IBM Cloud services.
Package and deploy apps that you want to run natively, cross-platform, or as web-based mobile apps.
Add authentication security to mobile app and let users login with custom accounts or existing social accounts to protect back-end services. Access data sources securely, regardless of where they are hosted.
Keep your user engagement relevant and effective. Gain insights into how your application is performing with users. Get insights to how your app is performing and how it is being used.
Stay connected to your users and provide meaningful engagement by incorporating a unified push service to send real-time notification to mobile and web applications.
Ensure that your enterprise mobile apps work seamlessly in both offline and online modes by using encrypted on-device storage and automate data synchronization with the backend databases.
Build a smarter mobile app with access to IBM Watson services. Add a natural language interface to automate user interactions like a chatbot, or derive personality insights from transactional and social media data.
Scale serverless mobile applications automatically. Solve development roadblocks when you eliminate infrastructure constraints. You can start small and grow seamlessly in an efficient and cost effective way.
Add authentication, secure backends and APIs, and manage user-specific data for your mobile and web apps.
Send and manage mobile and web push notifications using an intuitive user interface, client SDKs and simple REST APIs.
Speed of configuration through a configuration store with feature flags that modify environment configurations on the fly.
Create, expose, manage and monetize APIs across clouds with this complete, intuitive and scalable API platform.
The IBM and ExxonMobil collaboration produced the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, which combines the benefits of the energy company’s loyalty program with the convenience of a mobile payment app.
Powering the Masters app, IBM created a feature that lets fans watch every shot from their favorite players as the tournament unfolds.
IBM designed and developed the US Open app and website, including fan experiences that help engage with fans globally throughout the tournament.
Start building smarter apps with IBM Cloud solutions.