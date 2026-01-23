Integration and resilience software

Build a connected, resilient foundation for the agentic enterprise
The agentic enterprise starts with a tech stack built for AI. To put agents to work across operations, you need a secure, connected foundation that integrates hybrid cloud, applications, data and networks. We help IT teams orchestrate intelligent automation at scale—enabling AI to anticipate issues, optimize performance and take action in real time. The result: greater resilience, faster innovation and IT that drives measurable business growth.
IBM® Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.
Accelerate AI adoption using hybrid data and integration to run agents and models across fragmented IT stacks.
Automation that continuously identifies, prioritizes and resolves risks before users or auditors ever see them.
Automation that connects detection to remediation to sustain resilience and performance.
Streamline and scale asset and facility operations while unifying fragmented assets, work orders and inventory data.
Modernize faster, cut vendor dependency and strengthen resiliency—maintaining uptime across complex hybrid estates.
AI-driven, mainframe resilience observability to maintain uptime and service reliability.
Integrate business apps in minutes—eliminate manual work, stay competitive and keep pace with customers and growth.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration offers a unified iPaaS for agents, LLMs, apps, APIs, B2B and data, scaling agility across locations, environments and teams.
IBM Concert is a generative AI-driven technology automation platform that streamlines application management and generate actionable AI insights.
IBM Instana harnesses the power of AI and automation to proactively solve issues across the application stack.
IBM Turbonomic automates resource management for assured performance across multicloud environments while cutting IT costs.
IBM JSphere Suite for Java offers flexible solutions to rapidly modernize and extend the life of your enterprise Java applications.
IBM Maximo® Application Suite is a unified asset and facilities lifecycle management solution that streamlines the maintenance, inspection and reliability of your critical equipment and infrastructure.
