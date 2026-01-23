Integration and resilience software

Build a connected, resilient foundation for the agentic enterprise

Leverage AI to turn your IT stack into a growth driver

The agentic enterprise starts with a tech stack built for AI. To put agents to work across operations, you need a secure, connected foundation that integrates hybrid cloud, applications, data and networks. We help IT teams orchestrate intelligent automation at scale—enabling AI to anticipate issues, optimize performance and take action in real time. The result: greater resilience, faster innovation and IT that drives measurable business growth.

See our tech in action

Turning IT resilience into a science

IBM® Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.

Unlock reliable, end‑to‑end performance

Enterprise integration of agentic AI

Accelerate AI adoption using hybrid data and integration to run agents and models across fragmented IT stacks.
IT resilience

Automation that continuously identifies, prioritizes and resolves risks before users or auditors ever see them.​
Full-stack observability

Automation that connects detection to remediation to sustain resilience and performance.​
Asset and facility operations

Streamline and scale asset and facility operations while unifying fragmented assets, work orders and inventory data.
Java application modernization

Modernize faster, cut vendor dependency and strengthen resiliency—maintaining uptime across complex hybrid estates.
Mainframe operations

AI-driven, mainframe resilience observability to maintain uptime and service reliability.​
Workflow automation

Integrate business apps in minutes—eliminate manual work, stay competitive and keep pace with customers and growth.
Recognized as a market leader*
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant for API Management
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant for Container Management (Red Hat)​
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms

Explore featured IBM integration and resilience software

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration offers a unified iPaaS for agents, LLMs, apps, APIs, B2B and data, scaling agility across locations, environments and teams.

176%
return on investment (ROI) over three years
40%
reduction in application downtime
IBM Concert

IBM Concert is a generative AI-driven technology automation platform that streamlines application management and generate actionable AI insights.

62%
faster evaluation of enterprise-wide resilience posture per application
90%
reduction in time mitigating common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE)

IBM Instana

IBM Instana harnesses the power of AI and automation to proactively solve issues across the application stack.

80%
faster investigation of incidents
70%
increase in service-level availability
IBM Turbonomic

IBM Turbonomic automates resource management for assured performance across multicloud environments while cutting IT costs. 

15%
savings in computing costs across data centers
30%
lower VMware licensing costs

IBM JSphere Suite for Java

IBM JSphere Suite for Java offers flexible solutions to rapidly modernize and extend the life of your enterprise Java applications.

70%
app modernization timeline reduction
54%
reduced CPU usage
IBM Maximo

IBM Maximo® Application Suite is a unified asset and facilities lifecycle management solution that streamlines the maintenance, inspection and reliability of your critical equipment and infrastructure.

47%
reduction in unplanned downtime
26%
increased productivity among technicians
Take the next step

Start your integration and resilience journey with IBM. Get hands on with our technical experts to deliver immediate value.
