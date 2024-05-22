Welcome to the age of value creation with AI. But a technology is only as valuable as the ecosystem it enables. Enterprises seeking to incorporate generative AI into their workflows face challenges when it comes to inferencing costs, trustworthiness of AI, energy efficiency, portability, and being able to use enterprise data effectively and securely. Addressing these challenges requires not only innovation but also the right type of AI business strategy—one built on the collective power of an open, healthy AI community. Join Darío Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research, to learn about the latest technologies from IBM designed to scale enterprise AI and unpack what a winning AI business strategy looks like.

Speakers:

o Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM

