Java is one of the most popular programming languages that are used in developing environments today. It is primarily used for back-end development projects, game development, and desktop and mobile computing. Read on and find out how Java virtual machine (JVM), Java Runtime Environment (JRE), and Java Development Kit (JDK) each play a role in the Java development process. You'll also learn about their relationship to each other and the differences that set them apart.
Java virtual machine, or JVM, loads, verifies, and runs Java bytecode. It is known as the interpreter or the core of the Java programming language because it runs Java programming.
JVM is responsible for converting bytecode to machine-specific code and is necessary in both JDK and JRE. It is also platform-dependent and performs many functions, including memory management and security. In addition, JVM can run programs that are written in other programming languages that have been converted to Java bytecode.
Java Native Interface (JNI) is often referred to in connection with JVM. JNI is a programming framework that enables Java code running in JVM to communicate with (that is, to call and be called by) applications that are associated with a piece of hardware and specific operating system platform. These applications are called native applications and can often be written in other languages. Native methods are used to move native code written in other languages into a Java application.
JVM consists of three main components or subsystems:
Java Runtime Environment, or JRE, is a set of software tools responsible for execution of the Java program or application on your system.
JRE uses heap space for dynamic memory allocation for Java objects. JRE is also used in JDB (Java Debugging).
If a programmer would like to run a Java program by using the Java command, they should install JRE. If they are only installing (and not developing or compiling code), then only JRE is needed.
Besides the Java virtual machine, JRE is composed of various other supporting software tools and features to get the most out of your Java applications.
Java Development Kit, or JDK, is a software development kit that is a superset of JRE. It is the foundational component that enables Java application and Java applet development. It is platform-specific, so separate installers are needed for each operating system (for example, Mac, Unix, and Windows).
JDK contains all the tools that are required to compile, debug, and run a program developed using the Java platform. (It’s worth noting that Java programs can also be run by using command line.)
JDK includes all the Java tools, executables, and binaries that are needed to run Java programs. This includes JRE, a compiler, a debugger, an archiver, and other tools that are used in Java development.
Java is synonymous with Java Standard Edition (Java SE) or Core Java. All three euphemisms refer to the basic Java specification that includes the act of defining types and objects. Java EE, on the other hand, provides APIs and is typically used to run larger applications. The content of this blog focuses on Java SE.
Let’s first look at how the three core components of Java work together, and then we can examine the differences. The following diagram provides an image of how JVM, JRE, and JDK fit together in the Java landscape.
If you envision a baseball sliced open, it contains three main components: the round cushioned core, the wool and cotton midsection and the cowhide exterior. A ball without all three of these layers will not perform its intended function. Much like the three basic parts of a baseball, JVM, JRE, and JDK all have specific functions. Without all three, Java will not operate successfully.
And now, for the differences:
There are many complementary technologies that can be used to enhance JVM, JRE, or JDK. The following technologies are among the most frequently used:
Java virtual machine (JVM) is used to create—you guessed it—virtual machines (VMs). VMs are servers that allow multiple applications to run on the same underlying physical hardware without impacting one another. This provides better use of resources and makes it much easier and cost-effective to scale than traditional infrastructure. VMs are also easily disposable because of their independence. When you no longer need the application, you simply take down the VM.
Containers take this abstraction to the next level and virtualize the OS kernel. The absence of the OS renders containers even more lightweight, fast, and flexible than VMs.
For many organizations, Java remains a vital part of application development and provides a solid foundation when creating portable and scalable solutions. It can also serve a key role in modernizing applications on the journey to cloud.
