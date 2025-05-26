With the IBM watsonx® AI portfolio of products, we are forging new technology partnerships and extending relationships with artificial intelligence (AI) technology leaders to boost innovation and unlock value for enterprises around the world. Together, we are:
Use the validated integrations of your existing technology investments or partner with us and extend the capabilities of your commercial applications with AI-powered capabilities.
IBM leads the AI innovation landscape with this growing list of technology partners. We showcase several who have made strides to position their integration efforts with watsonx in the marketplace.
ABBYY Vantage users can seamlessly integrate with IBM® watsonx.ai® to elevate intelligent document processing with advanced generative AI. This integration streamlines data workflows, boosts operational efficiency and accelerates decision-making.
IBM watsonx.ai users can access leading open-source Python libraries for AI through Anaconda Repository. The watsonx.ai integration can deploy on premises for Python security vulnerability management.
The IBM, AWS and Red Hat® partnership enables companies to quickly and responsibly scale AI workloads by using a comprehensive stack of generative AI, which consists of Amazon Bedrock and IBM watsonx running on AWS Cloud and across hybrid cloud environments.
The Cloudera data platform seamlessly integrates with IBM® watsonx.data®, enabling customers to access and share a single copy of data without duplication or the need for ETL, all while harnessing the full value of AI across their businesses.
Dataloop is an enterprise-grade, end-to-end AI development platform for building and deploying powerful AI systems. Together with IBM watsonx, you can leverage an orchestration layer for customizing RAG and GenAI data pipelines.
The real-time vector database scales to billions of vectors. Vector Search offers an integrated solution with IBM watsonx for contextual data, data pipelines and memory storage in a user-friendly cloud platform.
dbt enables users to transform raw data into analysis-ready insights and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Combine the power of dbt with watsonx.data with a Presto connector.
Domo’s integration with IBM watsonx combines Domo’s data experience with watsonx’s advanced AI and lakehouse capabilities, empowering business users to leverage AI-driven insights, automate tasks and make data-informed decisions at scale.
Dynamiq Technologies accelerates the time from pilot to production for gen AI applications. Their platform is an enterprise-grade, open-source environment that streamlines agentic AI application development and deployment, on premises or in the cloud.
IBM watsonx and Elastic assist businesses in scaling their search capabilities. By using IBM watsonx Discovery, which is powered by Elasticsearch, clients can use semantic search and generative AI to provide real-time conversational answers based on proprietary data.
IBM and Intel optimize the watsonx.data stack and achieve breakthrough performance through joint technological contributions to the Presto open-source community.
LangChain is a popular framework to simplify the creation and development of applications that are powered by large language models. IBM watsonx supports the use of LangChain for building generative AI solutions.
Use plug-and-play AI that stays on your premises, no cloud needed. Instantly unlock your internal knowledge with complete privacy. Enterprise security meets SME simplicity, with watsonx.ai models now available on Lemony AI.
Get the enterprise-grade capabilities necessary to confidently start your scalable, resilient, secure and supported AI journey. MongoDB Vector Search and IBM watsonx.ai AI studio unlock the most powerful combination of traditional and generative AI for developers.
PuppyGraph is the first real-time, zero-ETL graph engine, querying IBM watsonx.data as a graph in under 10 minutes while avoiding traditional graph database costs, latency and maintenance.
Sesame Software enables fast, seamless data integration across cloud and on-prem systems. See how to easily move NetSuite data into IBM watsonx to drive smarter AI and deeper analytics.
SingleStoreDB and watsonx.ai are suited for generative AI applications, offering features such as semantic search, fast data ingestion, low-latency response times for serving foundation models, traditional machine learning and handling of highly concurrent queries.
SuperAnnotate enables you to build and deploy better models through the creation of custom data sets for the fine-tuning of LLMs. With SuperAnnotate and IBM watsonx.ai, you can easily fine-tune, evaluate and deploy custom models for gen AI.
The UiPath Business Automation Platform connects people, processes and apps, driving transformation with UI/API automation and flexibility. This integration enables seamless data transfer across applications, driving actionable outcomes from watsonx.ai generated outputs.
UnifyApps offers the most comprehensive agentic AI platform. Designed for speed and minimal disruption, the UnifyApps platform empowers enterprises with the tools and capabilities they need to seamlessly drive AI transformation, making the shift to AI simple, scalable and seamless. UnifyApps can seamlessly integrate with watsonx.ai and watsonx.data to create powerful AI agents.
Unstructured is a fully automated ETL solution that transforms complex, unstructured data from any source into clean, structured data for gen AI applications. Easily connect to watsonx.data and Milvus as a destination connector from Unstructured.
IBM watsonx and Hugging Face help enterprises build, deploy and customize foundation models across multiple domains. Within watsonx, AI builders can use pre-trained models from IBM and Hugging Face to support a range of natural language processing tasks.
IBM and Meta have partnered to drive open innovation in AI. This includes providing Meta's state-of-the-art Llama models on watsonx and collaborating on key open-source AI technologies such as PyTorch, Presto and Velox.
IBM has partnered with Mistral, enabling customers to deploy Mistral AI's most powerful foundation models with IBM watsonx. Customers globally can benefit in building, deploying and scaling their generative AI use cases in an efficient, flexible and responsible manner.
Leverage a broad array of leading ISV offerings to help you deploy AI responsibly and securely with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) capabilities.
AI Squared fosters widespread AI/ML adoption and also optimizes AI/ML utility by enabling data movement and the embedding of AI-generated insights, such as the powerful watsonx models, directly into mission-critical business applications and everyday workflows.
Comet is a model evaluation platform featuring Opik LLM evaluation, experiment tracking and model monitoring. With Opik and watsonX customers can evaluate and test their gen AI applications and RAGs by using watsonx LLMs.
Deeploy is a responsible AI platform that can manage AI risks in real time directly where models run. Our platform helps customers comply with regulatory obligations, giving their models the governance and transparency required. Deeploy supports integrating any IBM watsonx.ai model such as the IBM Granite® foundation models for situations where increased AI governance is required.
Enzai provides an AI governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that helps organisations understand and manage the risks that come with AI, while meeting their emerging regulatory obligations. Formed in 2021 by a team of leading lawyers and engineers, the company is on a mission to ensure powerful AI technologies can fulfill their true potential.
Fairly AI’s Security for AI Asenion™ is an industry-first automated whitehat hacker for AI. This pioneering solution empowers organizations to protect their IBM watsonx generative AI-powered applications from emerging risks to deliver safe, secure and compliant AI innovation.
Galileo is an end-to-end platform for gen AI evaluation and observability, powered by research-backed evaluation foundation models. Use Galileo with the IBM watsonx SDK to measure RAG performance, detect hallucinations, and quickly evaluate prompts and LLMs.
HoneyHive is the modern AI observability and evaluation platform for AI agents. Use HoneyHive with IBM watsonx to evaluate agent performance, interrogate failures and monitor quality in production.
Liminal gives enterprises the powerful workflow productivity tools they want to safely maximize the value of generative AI anywhere they work. Connect and safeguard interactions with any model, using a set of AI assistants designed to help enterprises scale and accelerate the impact of AI.
Nebuly is a user analytics platform for gen AI products. Use Nebuly with the IBM watsonx SDK to capture every aspect of the user-LLM interaction, helping you prioritize improvements and quickly optimize the user experience.
Patronus AI is the leading AI evaluation and security platform for generative AI applications. Developers can experiment with watsonx in our SDK and API to evaluate and optimize watsonx performance on a variety of use cases.
The simple integration of Preamble with watsonx enables organizations to unlock AI capabilities. Our user-friendly platform offers customization, security and monitoring of AI applications.
RagMetrics is a platform designed to evaluate and optimize Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems and Large Language Models (LLMs). By integrating with IBM's watsonx.governance, RagMetrics enhances AI model evaluation through features like customizable performance metrics, A/B testing frameworks, and retrieval optimization.
Robust Intelligence provides the first end-to-end platform for AI application security. Our AI Firewall integrates with watsonx to protect against safety and security threats in real time.
Serenity AI Hub is an enterprise AI platform that streamlines the adoption and scaling of AI agents. Integrated with IBM watsonx, it enables seamless automation with full compliance, cost efficiency and governance.
Traceloop is a development platform for building reliable LLM applications. It provides tools for evaluating, monitoring and experimenting with LLMs at scale by using OpenTelemetry. The integration between IBM and Traceloop enables developers to improve the performance and debug and fix quality issues when building LLM applications with watsonx.ai.
Validaitor is the leading AI testing and compliance management platform thst provides comprehensive AI red-teaming capabilities as well as compliance automation with AI regulations and standards. Validaitor is now integrated with IBM watsonx and testing AI models from IBM watsonx with Validaitor requires just a few clicks.
Vectice empowers analytic teams with robust continuous model development and validation documentation. With watsonx, they help banks and financial institutions scale AI while meeting regulations like SR11-7 and SS1-23.
Vellum is an AI development platform and SDK designed for product and engineering teams. It supports the full lifecycle of AI development, from early experimentation to production. Vellum's tools for orchestration, evaluation and observability integrate with watsonx to provide reliable models and trusted data handling for their enterprise customers.
WhyLabs provides an AI Control Platform for observability and security. Teams adopt WhyLabs’ tools to secure and monitor real-time predictive and generative AI applications. Use WhyLabs with IBM watsonx to surface bad actors, bias, hallucinations, performance decay, data drift and data quality issues. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% and cut down time-to-resolution of AI incidents by 20x.
Build AI agents powered by watsonx foundation models, including IBM Granite models to automate and solve complex tasks in various enterprise contexts
Seamlessly build custom RAG flows and AI agents by using open-source, copy-paste components. Create both single-prompt chat and multi-turn conversation interactions as well as support of multimodal inputs with IBM’s watsonx.ai.
Browserbase powers web browsing capabilities for AI agents and applications. It handles all the technical infrastructure for running headless browsers, allowing AI systems to interact with websites and complete online forms across thousands of different browser instances simultaneously. Combine with models in WatsonX for powerful enterprise solutions.
CrewAI empowers businesses to automate complex workflows with enterprise-ready AI agents. Our platform simplifies multi-agent orchestration, enabling dynamic collaboration, adaptability and efficiency at scale. Trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 500, CrewAI leads the way in driving the future of intelligent automation.
Integrate Composio with watsonx to build powerful AI agents for any use case. This demo showcases an personal email assistant that automates Gmail workflows through natural language commands.
Exa is a powerful web search API. Connect your AI applications to curated indexed web data by using embeddings and keyword search. Enjoy fast, accurate results with minimal code setup.
Flowise and IBM have parterned to have watsonx integration in Flowise. You can use IBM's foundational models, such as Granite, alongside other open-source models like Llama and Mistral. This marks a major step toward bringing AI Agent orchestration to enterprise settings.
Lamatic empowers teams to build high-performance, reliable AI agents at scale. Use watsonx on Lamatic to build performant and reliable AI agents at scale.
Lunary is an all-in-one observability platform for generative AI. The Lunary watsonx integration allows teams to monitor usage of their IBM watsonx models as well as directly experiment with the latest Granite models.
IBM and Lyzr have partnered for businesses to build reliable, private, self-learning AI agents. Create and deploy custom or pre-built agents for complex workflows, in minutes with Lyzr’s Agent API.
Tavily provides AI-first web infrastructure designed specifically for autonomous agents, providing API-driven search, extraction, and crawling capabilities. It delivers structured, optimized, and model-agnostic web data retrieval, enabling scalable and secure interactions for AI deployments.
Connect to a broad array of data sources for working with data in watsonx.ai, including many of the third-party services that are part of the ecosystem of watsonx technology partners.
Boost your AI's performance effortlessly. Connect your vector databases to watsonx.ai, and improve the precision and reliability of your RAG models. Set up a project and follow our steps to generate context-rich answers to complex questions.
Enhance your content representation with embedding services. Connect watsonx.ai to any of the following embedding services that works best to convert your content into the embedding space for tasks such as similarity search and RAG.
IBM watsonx Assistant builds better virtual agents to drive enterprise productivity. Integrate watsonx Assistant to a wide range of channels and web applications to speed up communications with customers, boost productivity and improve your bottom line.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate automates your time-consuming tasks, so you can focus on the work that matters most. It integrates easily across your existing systems and tools, so your team gets the information they need when they need it, resulting in increased productivity and improved business results.
