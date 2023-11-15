Announcing watsonx.ai and SingleStore for generative AI applications

The speed, scope and scale of generative AI’s impact is unprecedented. The ways in which enterprises adopt and execute it will define whether they unlock value at scale.

Enterprises can now elevate their AI’s capabilities through the integration between IBM watsonx.ai and SingleStoreDB. Together, IBM and SingleStore can help organizations infuse AI into business processes. With this new ability, they can make use of their data, wherever it resides—on-prem, across clouds and data formats.

Ready to put AI to work with watsonx.ai and SingleStoreDB?