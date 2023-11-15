Announcing watsonx.ai and SingleStore for generative AI applications

In December 2021, IBM and SingleStore announced their strategic partnership, and in December 2022, the partnership launched SingleStoreDB as a Service—available on AWS and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Now they’re taking the next step with SingleStoreDB’s powerful vector database support of watsonx.ai.
IBM watsonx.ai is the next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. It brings together traditional machine learning and new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models into a powerful studio. That studio lets you build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data. Other benefits include:
The speed, scope and scale of generative AI’s impact is unprecedented. The ways in which enterprises adopt and execute it will define whether they unlock value at scale.
Enterprises can now elevate their AI’s capabilities through the integration between IBM watsonx.ai and SingleStoreDB. Together, IBM and SingleStore can help organizations infuse AI into business processes. With this new ability, they can make use of their data, wherever it resides—on-prem, across clouds and data formats.
