Let’s partner up! IBM® watsonx Assistant™ offers market-leading conversational AI and a low-code user interface that empowers anyone in your organization to build voice and chat AI assistants that provide answers, automate tasks and deliver self-service support to customers across any device or channel.

With IBM Partner Program you can bring innovative, AI-powered solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Together, we design, deploy and manage solutions that address complex business challenges, accelerate growth and scale the use of conversational AI across high-impact use cases, like customer service, human resources, sales and marketing and more.