With our advanced conversational AI technology at your fingertips, you're empowered to channel all your energy into delivering groundbreaking solutions for your clients.
About the program

Let’s partner up! IBM® watsonx Assistant™ offers market-leading conversational AI and a low-code user interface that empowers anyone in your organization to build voice and chat AI assistants that provide answers, automate tasks and deliver self-service support to customers across any device or channel.

With IBM Partner Program you can bring innovative, AI-powered solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Together, we design, deploy and manage solutions that address complex business challenges, accelerate growth and scale the use of conversational AI across high-impact use cases, like customer service, human resources, sales and marketing and more.
As an independent software vendor (ISV) or managed service provider (MSP), you can  leverage our conversational AI technology to build and bring to market your own AI-powered solutions with greater ease, speed and cost efficiency.

Stay ahead of challenges with trustworthy generative AI solutions. Together, we will collaborate closely with clients to identify and refine use cases that effectively meet specific business needs. As a Partner you can attach services to the resell of watsonx Assistant for added value.

Service partners are essential to bringing our conversational AI technology to clients and helping them accelerate adoption. IBM has a proven track record of collaborating with system integrators (SIs) and consultancies to build Centers of Excellence that maximize the value for clients.

Technology partners

 

At IBM we continue to forge new partnerships with AI leaders worldwide to boost innovation, push the boundaries of technology and create cutting-edge business solutions. We partner with leading technology vendors that offer seamless integrations to accelerate customer time to value and extend the use of existing technology investments.

 

 

Why partner with IBM watsonx Assistant? Exclusive access to resources

Access the technical expertise, the tools and the comprehensive educational materials you need—earn proficiency badges and incentives as you tier up.

 Co-marketing

Gain a competitive edge and go to market faster through our marketing automation platform, demand generation programs and co-marketing funds.

 Enhanced support

Overcome challenges, implement solutions effectively, differentiate and close deals faster and maximize the value you get from IBM Partner Plus™.  
How to apply

Join IBM Partner Plus to get started or contact us to discuss your journey.

