IBM watsonx for business partners

Partner with IBM® to scale AI for business

Join IBM Partner Plus® Contact us

The generative AI opportunity

Imagine your solutions enhanced by IBM watsonx™ technology.  Together, we can create, market and sell joint solutions that keep customers happy and outpace the competition.

Unlock AI’s potential Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we work and interact with customers. From basic tasks like summarization and content generation to complex use cases like transforming end-to-end business process, AI-driven solutions give you the edge to increase productivity, reduce costs and drive innovation. Watch the video
What sets watsonx™ apart Customizable, flexible, transparent. IBM watsonx products empower you and your customers to deploy AI responsibly, securely and ethically. By integrating your skills and our AI-driven technologies, we can help customers optimize their operations, make better decisions and drive growth. Watch the video
Explore watsonx assistants Harness AI-powered assistants to automate processes, enable customer self-service and convert raw data into knowledge. Watch the video
Partner for success As a partner, your success is our success. Access on-demand generation tools, skill-building resources and AI-driven technology to deliver what your customers want. From AI to hybrid cloud, our technology is designed to help you stay ahead of the competition. Watch the video
The future of AI: IBM’s three big bets The world of AI is rapidly evolving. At IBM, we're making 3 big bets on the future of our technology by exploring the trends and principles that will shape the next generation of innovation. Watch the video
Watch a demo  
IBM watsonx™

Readily build custom AI applications for your business, manage all data sources and accelerate responsible AI workflows—all on one platform.
IBM watsonx.data™

The hybrid, open data lakehouse to power AI and analytics with all your data, anywhere.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate™

Easily create personalized AI assistants and agents to automate and accelerate your work with IBM watsonx Orchestrate™.
IBM watsonx.ai ™

Transform dense text into your personalized executive overview, capturing key points from financial reports, meeting transcriptions and more.
Put watsonx to work Reduce downtime and automate processes

EY helped a convenience store chain boost customer satisfaction and reduce downtime with IBM watsonx.
Capture AI-driven insights

Seismic delivers better customer experiences by streamlining meetings and capturing AI-driven insights.

Enhance customer service with AI

Brazilian bank Bradesco used AI to transform customer and employee experiences and improve productivity in the workplace. Now, staff answers questions in seconds rather than minutes.
Learn more, do more
Sell with IBM

Leverage IBM technology to help your clients stay ahead of challenges with data and AI-driven solutions that can be easily implemented in their IT environment.
Generate more demand

IBM Partner Plus® offers you with demand generation programs and co-marketing funds to help you go to market faster, generate leads and grow your business.
IBM Granite™ family of AI models

Get started with performant and cost-effective models purpose-built for business.
Next steps

Start your gen AI journey today.

 Join IBM Partner Plus Talk to an expert