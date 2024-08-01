After a fast-paced, interactive meeting, how do you quickly and effectively capture and summarize the resulting information and next steps? Seismic set out to provide a solution. “Our continued innovation to the Seismic platform is driven by the potential value to our customers, improved efficiency and productivity gains in business interactions,” said Seismic Global Strategic Account Director Charlie McCarter. Thus, meeting summarization and content recommendation capabilities were added to the seismic cache of solutions.

In response, Seismic engineers faced the challenge of experimenting with prompt and modeling capabilities of early generative AI (GenAI) technology to build an offering. However, as their iterations progressed in sophistication, the team recognized they required an enterprise-grade GenAI platform to keep pace. In the interim, they aimed to process and summarize meeting transcripts alongside their existing infrastructure for improved performance. In parallel, they sought the expertise of a leading GenAI solution provider and Seismic solution power user, IBM, to develop an advanced version of its meeting summarization product and showcase their resilience and commitment to innovation.