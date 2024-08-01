After a fast-paced, interactive meeting, how do you quickly and effectively capture and summarize the resulting information and next steps? Seismic set out to provide a solution. “Our continued innovation to the Seismic platform is driven by the potential value to our customers, improved efficiency and productivity gains in business interactions,” said Seismic Global Strategic Account Director Charlie McCarter. Thus, meeting summarization and content recommendation capabilities were added to the seismic cache of solutions.
In response, Seismic engineers faced the challenge of experimenting with prompt and modeling capabilities of early generative AI (GenAI) technology to build an offering. However, as their iterations progressed in sophistication, the team recognized they required an enterprise-grade GenAI platform to keep pace. In the interim, they aimed to process and summarize meeting transcripts alongside their existing infrastructure for improved performance. In parallel, they sought the expertise of a leading GenAI solution provider and Seismic solution power user, IBM, to develop an advanced version of its meeting summarization product and showcase their resilience and commitment to innovation.
In a testament to their strong partnership, Seismic and IBM embarked on an innovative project to enhance Seismic's existing meeting summarization and content recommendation offering. The Ecosystem Engineering—Build Lab team at IBM worked closely with Seismic to build a minimum viable product (MVP) to facilitate swift solution prototyping. The MVP, powered by IBM watsonx.aiTM, IBM's advanced generative AI technology, unlocked enhanced functionalities and performance improvements in Seismic’s meeting summarization solution. These advancements not only streamlined the chunking and processing of meeting transcript files but also allowed AI technology to be quickly and seamlessly embedded into Seismic’s solution. The Build Lab team also supported Seismic needs in crafting effective Terraform code for seamless infrastructure deployment. Dedicated knowledge transfer and enablement sessions further energized Seismic developers for future projects. “Embracing technological advancements remains crucial in maintaining competitive advantages amid evolving digital landscapes,” said McCarter.
Now, Seismic customers faced with recounting discussions have enhanced meeting summarization and recommendation capabilities that cater to their diverse requirements—backed by IBM watsonx.ai. By combining forces, the organizations paved the path towards delivering superior value propositions within their respective domains, ultimately driving innovation across industries relying upon comprehensive document handling and analysis techniques. With watsonx.ai embedded, Seismic’s cutting-edge platform enables efficient processing and analysis of meeting transcripts customers want, ensuring seamless integration with leading collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex that businesses use. Moreover, Seismic recognized the potential synergistic opportunities the partnership with IBM presented. “By fostering partnerships with prominent tech companies like IBM, Seismic remains committed to delivering robust, scalable, and user-friendly AI engineering tools designed to meet evolving business demands,” said Mr. McCarter.
Additional proof of concept projects using the watsonx solutions are underway to support capabilities such as GenAI-driven enhanced search and natural language to SQL capabilities. Seismic demonstrated interest in adopting additional IBM offerings – including harnessing IBM watsonx.dataTM resources – signifying mutual growth prospects and long-term cooperation possibilities that deliver customer value.
Seismic (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego and has offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.
