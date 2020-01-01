Home AI and ML Watson Studio Model risk management
What is AI model risk management?

The Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency guidance SR Letter 11-7 (link resides outside IBM) defines a model as "…a quantitative method, system, or approach that applies statistical, economic, financial, or mathematical theories, techniques, and assumptions to process input data into quantitative estimates."

Model risk can occur when a model is used to predict and measure quantitative information but the model performs inadequately. Poor model performance can lead to adverse outcomes and result in substantial operational losses. Implementing model risk management in a modern information architecture helps you:

  • Speed time to help meet regulatory compliance and other risk objectives.
  • Simplify model validation across multiple clouds.
  • Take advantage of models and data running virtually anywhere.
How to build responsible AI at scale

Risk model evaluations Show fairness, quality and drift metrics. Flag models below custom thresholds. Drill down for details.
Fairness Configure and perform model validation. Test model metrics including model fairness.
Model comparison Compare model test results. Select and speed the development of more effective models.
Metrics summary Generate a fact sheet in PDF automatically. Summarize model details, relevant data and test results.
Related products IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Modernize how you collect, organize and analyze data with a multicloud data and AI platform.

 IBM Watson Studio

Build and scale AI with trust and transparency.

 IBM® OpenPages® with Watson®

Improve operational efficiency with integrated model governance.
