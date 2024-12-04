Domain-Driven Modernization of Enterprises to a Composable IT Ecosystem: Part 2

Modernizing applications and services into a product-aligned, capability-based model is about building capabilities by respective squads per the product alignment. The capabilities built by multiple product squads are composed at the experience layer (originally applications) to ensure consistency for the users.

Squads follow a typical cloud-native development model (based on DevOps and SRE practices) to build and deploy capabilities for consumption. As capabilities and services are developed, their consumption needs are validated and improved continuously (mostly with iterations).

While domain-driven design (DDD) helps identify capabilities that are common across apps, building co-existence code while incrementally modernizing capabilities results in stickiness of the modernized capability to the legacy application and data until the entire capability (including services and data) is modernized. Therefore, the premise of reusability of capabilities and capability components (microservices) needs to be caliberated and governed until the desired level of reusability is achieved. This also contributes to the complexity of day-2 operations (where one will have the monolith legacy application, services and data on one side and distributed/product-led squads supporting modernized capabilities on the other side).

It is important to understand that the day-2 operations model shifts considerably from the traditional monolith-based support model. Product teams collaborate to align the build-out of capabilities that need to be integrated to compose the target application. This means that their iteration plan must be continuously aligned. A day-2 support model for composable applications is different because the capabilities are supported by their respective squads. Incident management and ITSM processes must be restructured to suit a products and services squad model.

Also, the tendency of teams to monitor and manage dependent capabilities (that existed in old monolith model) must be managed through clearly articulated boundaries for capabilities and capability components. One also must skill the teams so that they embrace the cloud-native models. This is a fundamental change in the day-2 support model and it takes a significant amount of organizational readiness to move to this model.

Program management of such programs needs a multi-pronged approach to minimize cross-domain chatter, prioritization challenges and complex dependency challenges. SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) is probably one of the best models to execute such programs. While one aspect of program management is to keep a razor focus on applications and services being modernized and measure “how much of it is modernized” on a continuous basis, another perspective is to identify complex reusable capabilities and build them via vertically integrated (across products) to accelerate progress. Keeping a critical mass of squads in an application-centric way that builds out the capabilities (even if they are owned by other domains) is critical to ensure knowledge of current application and data is leveraged to the fullest and what is being modernized has functional parity with what exists today while meeting desired SLA levels.