MySQL is the world's most popular open-source relational database management system (RDBMS). With its proven performance, reliability, low cost and ease-of-use, MySQL has become the leading database choice for web-based applications.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform optimizes the performance and capacity of MySQL databases. IBM Turbonomic software continuously and automatically helps ensure performance and maintains compliance with performance and availability SLAs.
Entities
Database server
Virtual machine (VM)
Metrics
DB memory
Transactions
Connections
DB cache hit rate
Response times
Virtual memory (vMem)
Virtual CPU (vCPU)
Virtual storage (vStorage)
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
Actions generated
Resize database memory (recommendation only)
Resize connections (recommendation only)
Resize resource capacity
Resize resource reservation
Resize resource limit
Move VM
Move VM storage (volume)
Reconfigure VM
Reconfigure VM storage
MySQL integration is one of three database integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to database tooling to get automated actions that help ensure app performance through every layer of your application stack.
Take a top-down approach to help ensure performance through automated actions.
