Oracle integration
How it works

Oracle, also formally known as Oracle Database, is one of the largest relational database management systems (RDBMS). It’s known for its robustness and scalability and can handle very large, complex databases. It also provides a wide range of tools for managing and optimizing performance, and offers advanced features such as partitioning, compression and real-time data warehousing. 

With the IBM® Turbonomic® platform, you can automate actions that manage and adjust resources such as CPU, memory and storage. By integrating IBM Turbonomic software with Oracle, you can optimize Oracle’s performance and capacity management for instances running on-prem or in the cloud.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Database server

  • Virtual machine 

Metrics

  • DB memory

  • Transactions

  • Response time

  • Connections

  • Transaction log

  • DB cache hit rate

  • Virtual memory (vMem)

  • Virtual CPU (vCPU)

  • Virtual storage (vStorage)

  • Storage access operations per second (IOPS)

  • Latency

Actions generated

  • Resize connections (recommendation only)

  • Resize database memory (recommendation only)

  • Resize transaction log (recommendation only)

  • Resize resource capacity

  • Resize resource reservation

  • Resize resource limit

  • Move VM

  • Move VM storage (volume)

  • Reconfigure VM

  • Reconfigure VM storage
More database integrations

Oracle integration is one of three database integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to database tooling to get automated actions that help ensure app performance through every layer of your application stack.

Take a top-down approach to help ensure performance through automated actions.

Take intelligent actions to prevent resource starvation and performance degradation.

