Oracle, also formally known as Oracle Database, is one of the largest relational database management systems (RDBMS). It’s known for its robustness and scalability and can handle very large, complex databases. It also provides a wide range of tools for managing and optimizing performance, and offers advanced features such as partitioning, compression and real-time data warehousing.
With the IBM® Turbonomic® platform, you can automate actions that manage and adjust resources such as CPU, memory and storage. By integrating IBM Turbonomic software with Oracle, you can optimize Oracle’s performance and capacity management for instances running on-prem or in the cloud.
Entities
Database server
Virtual machine
Metrics
DB memory
Transactions
Response time
Connections
Transaction log
DB cache hit rate
Virtual memory (vMem)
Virtual CPU (vCPU)
Virtual storage (vStorage)
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
Actions generated
Resize connections (recommendation only)
Resize database memory (recommendation only)
Resize transaction log (recommendation only)
Resize resource capacity
Resize resource reservation
Resize resource limit
Move VM
Move VM storage (volume)
Reconfigure VM
Reconfigure VM storage
Oracle integration is one of three database integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to database tooling to get automated actions that help ensure app performance through every layer of your application stack.
Take a top-down approach to help ensure performance through automated actions.
Take intelligent actions to prevent resource starvation and performance degradation.