Oracle integration

Oracle, also formally known as Oracle Database, is one of the largest relational database management systems (RDBMS). It’s known for its robustness and scalability and can handle very large, complex databases. It also provides a wide range of tools for managing and optimizing performance, and offers advanced features such as partitioning, compression and real-time data warehousing.

With the IBM® Turbonomic® platform, you can automate actions that manage and adjust resources such as CPU, memory and storage. By integrating IBM Turbonomic software with Oracle, you can optimize Oracle’s performance and capacity management for instances running on-prem or in the cloud.