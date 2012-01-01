Microsoft SQL Server integration

Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDBMS) developed by Microsoft. The system is used to store, retrieve and manage data, and can be used with a wide variety of applications.

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform automatically discovers and manages SQL Server instances running on-prem or in the cloud. IBM Turbonomic software helps ensure instances run at peak performance and optimizes the capacity management of SQL Server by managing the underlying infrastructure. This is achieved by automating, provisioning and scaling resources as needed.