Microsoft SQL Server integration
Take a top-down approach to help ensure performance through automated actions
Explore the interactive demo Book a live demo
Microsoft SQL Server integration for IBM Turbonomic illustration
How it works

Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDBMS) developed by Microsoft. The system is used to store, retrieve and manage data, and can be used with a wide variety of applications. 

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform automatically discovers and manages SQL Server instances running on-prem or in the cloud. IBM Turbonomic software helps ensure instances run at peak performance and optimizes the capacity management of SQL Server by managing the underlying infrastructure. This is achieved by automating, provisioning and scaling resources as needed.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Database server

Metrics

  • DB memory

  • Transactions

  • Connections

  • DB cache hit rate

  • Response times

  • Transactions log

  • Virtual memory (vMem)

  • Virtual CPU (vCPU)

  • Virtual storage (vStorage)

  • Storage access operations per second (IOPS)

  • Latency

Actions generated

  • Provision additional resources (vMem, vCPU)

  • Move virtual machine (VM)

  • Move VM storage

  • Reconfigure storage

  • Reconfigure VM

  • Suspend VM

  • Provision VM

Supported versions

  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019
More database integrations

Microsoft SQL Server integration is one of three database integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to database tooling to get automated actions that help ensure app performance through every layer of your application stack.

 View all integrations MySQL

Take intelligent actions to prevent resource starvation and performance degradation.

 Learn more Oracle

Optimize Oracle’s performance and capacity management for instances running on-prem or in the cloud.

 Learn more
It’s time you Turbo

Start your journey to continuous application performance while safely reducing cost.

Try Turbonomic for free Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Education Community Pricing Resources