Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDBMS) developed by Microsoft. The system is used to store, retrieve and manage data, and can be used with a wide variety of applications.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform automatically discovers and manages SQL Server instances running on-prem or in the cloud. IBM Turbonomic software helps ensure instances run at peak performance and optimizes the capacity management of SQL Server by managing the underlying infrastructure. This is achieved by automating, provisioning and scaling resources as needed.
Entities
Metrics
DB memory
Transactions
Connections
DB cache hit rate
Response times
Transactions log
Virtual memory (vMem)
Virtual CPU (vCPU)
Virtual storage (vStorage)
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
Actions generated
Provision additional resources (vMem, vCPU)
Move virtual machine (VM)
Move VM storage
Reconfigure storage
Reconfigure VM
Suspend VM
Provision VM
Supported versions
Microsoft SQL Server integration is one of three database integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to database tooling to get automated actions that help ensure app performance through every layer of your application stack.
Take intelligent actions to prevent resource starvation and performance degradation.
Optimize Oracle’s performance and capacity management for instances running on-prem or in the cloud.