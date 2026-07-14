Autonomous IT built for the AI era
The IBM® Power® S1112 is an entry-level Power11 processor-based server designed to modernize AIX, IBM i, and Linux workloads while extending secure, reliable, and AI-ready computing to remote, branch, and near-edge environments. With enterprise-class security, built-in AI acceleration, and a compact footprint, Power S1112 delivers a trustworthy foundation where it is needed most.
Critical workloads secured with embedded quantum-safe cryptography, firmware-level virtualization, and Power reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS).
Deploy enterprise-grade infrastructure in space-constrained branch, retail, manufacturing, and banking locations with rack-mounted or deskside options for flexible installation.
Accelerate AI inferencing at the edge using on-chip Matrix Math Acceleration (MMA) technology for data-local insights with low latency.
Key Capabilities
Right-sized performance for mission-critical entry workloads while maintaining a clear upgrade path.
Support data-intensive applications with up to 512 GB of DDR5 DDIMM memory and up to 12.8 TB of NVMe storage, delivering higher bandwidth, improved reliability, and fast local data access.
System-wide protection with secure boot, cryptographic inventory, and hardware-based encryption tools.
Support IBM i environments within the P05 software tier (up to 4 cores and 64 GB of memory) while using additional system resources for AIX, Linux, and AI workloads on the same server.
Related servers
The IBM Power S1122, a 2U rack server, extends mission-critical workloads across a hybrid cloud with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.
IBM Power S1124, a 4U rack server, delivers improved scalability, performance and security while delivering class-leading reliability and agility for mission-critical workloads.
The IBM Power E1150 is a 4U rack server built for data-intensive workloads, offering up to 120 Power11 processor cores and 16 TB of DDR5 memory.
The IBM Power E1180 is a high-end server built for the AI era, delivering autonomous operations, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud flexibility.