IBM Power S1112- Power11 performance for core and edge workloads

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IBM Power S1112

Overview

Autonomous IT built for the AI era

The IBM® Power® S1112 is an entry-level Power11 processor-based server designed to modernize AIX, IBM i, and Linux workloads while extending secure, reliable, and AI-ready computing to remote, branch, and near-edge environments. With enterprise-class security, built-in AI acceleration, and a compact footprint, Power S1112 delivers a trustworthy foundation where it is needed most.

 Read the data sheet

Why IBM Power S1112?​

Modernize without platform compromise

IBM Power S1112 offers 2x better core performance versus Power S9141 and 3x better core performance versus Power S8142, helping increase application performance without triggering higher software licensing costs.

 
Built for security-first environments

Critical workloads secured with embedded quantum-safe cryptography, firmware-level virtualization, and Power reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS).
Extend Power to the edge

Deploy enterprise-grade infrastructure in space-constrained branch, retail, manufacturing, and banking locations with rack-mounted or deskside options for flexible installation. 
AI-ready by design

Accelerate AI inferencing at the edge using on-chip Matrix Math Acceleration (MMA) technology for data-local insights with low latency.

Features

Key Capabilities

Front facing of Power11 S1112 server
Power11 performance in a compact form factor

Right-sized performance for mission-critical entry workloads while maintaining a clear upgrade path.
Close up of a Power S1112 server being handled by an engineer
Enterprise memory and storage

Support data-intensive applications with up to 512 GB of DDR5 DDIMM memory and up to 12.8 TB of NVMe storage, delivering higher bandwidth, improved reliability, and fast local data access.
Inside view of Power S1112 server
Quantum-safe compliance management

System-wide protection with secure boot, cryptographic inventory, and hardware-based encryption tools.
IBM Power S1112 front view
Flexible IBM i workload expansion

Support IBM i environments within the P05 software tier (up to 4 cores and 64 GB of memory) while using additional system resources for AIX, Linux, and AI workloads on the same server.

Resources

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Product resource hub

IBM Power11 server rack
Power Family Brochure
The new generation of IBM Power servers supports enhanced hybrid cloud capabilities for differentiated performance, security, serviceability and operating costs.
Power11 Scaleout Redbook
This publication provides a hardware architecture analysis and highlights the changes, new technologies, and major features that are introduced in these IBM Power11 scale-out servers.
IDC Report
Read this IDC report to see how IBM’s next-generation Power11 server platform addresses and incorporates several of the core elements of IDC's Future of Digital Infrastructure framework.
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Footnotes

1 Based on published CPW results comparing Power S1112/4 core to IBM Power S914/4 core.  Valid as of 7/14/2026 and available here.

2 Based on published CPW results comparing Power S1112/4 core to IBM Power S814/4 core.  Valid as of 7/14/2026 and available here.