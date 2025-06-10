Maximo asset work and registry

Automate and unify asset records and work history to cut downtime and maximize efficiency.
Unplanned downtime, compliance risks and fragmented data create costly delays. IBM® Maximo® capabilities for asset and work registry, enhanced by gen AI tools, help organizations consolidate asset data, streamline work execution and empower teams with AI-driven insights.
Use high-confidence failure code recommendations, improve data quality and streamline maintenance execution. With better visibility into assets, their history and ongoing work, you can optimize maintenance strategies, increase uptime and meet regulatory requirements with greater confidence.
Smarter maintenance starts with AI
Maximo Work Order Intelligence, powered by watsonx®, helps you tackle your toughest maintenance challenges with confidence. By analyzing historical data and work order trends, it delivers high-confidence failure code recommendations—eliminating guesswork and reducing time spent diagnosing issues. See it in action and learn how you can start achieving maintenance excellence.
Streamline operations with intelligent automation
Manual processes slow teams down and increase the risk of errors. Maximo automation tools—such as workflows, escalation engines, cron tasks and automation scripts—help standardize operations and enforce best practices across your organization. From routing safety approvals to guiding technicians through service requests, automation reduces bottlenecks and frees up time for high-value work. With embedded AI, Maximo goes even further, enabling smarter, faster decision-making that reduces rework, improves compliance and boosts overall productivity.
Gain control of locations and asset relationships
Effective maintenance starts with knowing exactly what assets you have, where they are located and how they’re connected. Maximo enables you to digitally catalog every critical asset—capturing detailed attributes, specifications, meters and risk profiles in one centralized system.
This foundational visibility accelerates issue resolution, strengthens compliance and supports smarter planning. By building a complete picture of your asset landscape, you can implement targeted preventive maintenance, calibrations and inspections that extend asset life, minimize unplanned downtime and improve overall performance.
Get the right resources to the right place on time
Timely, efficient maintenance depends on having the right people, parts and tools in place. Maximo offers a comprehensive registry of labor resources—including technician profiles, skill sets, certifications and availability—whether they’re internal staff or external contractors. You also gain real-time visibility into your inventory levels, supplier relationships, lead times and procurement cycles.
Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite.