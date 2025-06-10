Maximo asset work and registry

Effective maintenance starts with knowing exactly what assets you have, where they are located and how they’re connected. Maximo enables you to digitally catalog every critical asset—capturing detailed attributes, specifications, meters and risk profiles in one centralized system.

This foundational visibility accelerates issue resolution, strengthens compliance and supports smarter planning. By building a complete picture of your asset landscape, you can implement targeted preventive maintenance, calibrations and inspections that extend asset life, minimize unplanned downtime and improve overall performance.