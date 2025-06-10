Maximo asset work and registry

Automate and unify asset records and work history to cut downtime and maximize efficiency.

Solve inefficiencies with smarter asset management

Unplanned downtime, compliance risks and fragmented data create costly delays. IBM® Maximo® capabilities for asset and work registry, enhanced by gen AI tools, help organizations consolidate asset data, streamline work execution and empower teams with AI-driven insights.

What you can do

Use high-confidence failure code recommendations, improve data quality and streamline maintenance execution. With better visibility into assets, their history and ongoing work, you can optimize maintenance strategies, increase uptime and meet regulatory requirements with greater confidence.

Work Order Intelligence Workflow automation Catalog all of your critical assets Track resources, skills and contractors

Case studies

Downer Group
Downer and IBM are using smart preventive maintenance to keep passengers on Australia's light and heavy rail systems moving safely, reliably, comfortably and more sustainably.
IBM Global Real Estate (GRE)
GRE is using Maximo to analyze sensor data from 188,000 assets globally in a move toward condition-based maintenance, triggered by actual run time, excessive heat or vibration.
Novate Solutions
Using Maximo Monitor, Novate has seen a 30% improvement in product quality by knowing how assets perform in real time.
DP World
DP World gets real-time insights into equipment performance, enabling proactive maintenance strategies that reduce downtime and improve overall equipment effectiveness.
Take the next step

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite. 

