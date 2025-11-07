Weather Company Max Storm

3D weather radar to create stunning visualizations, deliver accurate data and improve the speed and efficiency of content creation during your severe weather coverage.
What Max Storm can do for your severe weather coverage

Whether on-air or across digital platforms, Max Storm is designed to empower your team with the stunning visualizations, accurate weather data and streamlined workflows crucial to severe weather coverage.

Take viewers into the storm in near real-time with 3D weather radar and imagery, or engage your audience on mobile devices while also promoting your live on-air broadcast. With Max Storm, the possibilities are endless.
Create compelling 3D weather visualizations

Make complex stories more digestible for your audience by displaying engaging and informative views of severe weather with Max Storm’s 3D weather capabilities.
Use cutting-edge visualization tools

Access various tools such as the Storm Slicer or Data Scope to take viewers into the storm, which allows users to pinpoint hail cores or diagram their likely course for viewers.
Get severe weather coverage to air more quickly

Utilize a fast, efficient workflow and user interface so you are the first to make it to air with crucial severe weather information.

Customer Story: How round-the-clock weather reports help VTV keep citizens informed

VTV delivers visually-engaging 3D weather reports to help citizens plan their day and stay safe in severe weather conditions.

Be prepared with 3D weather radar

Max Storm gives you the power of engaging weather visualizations, accurate data and efficient workflow during severe coverage through the help of 3D weather radar.

Blog: The ultimate guide to weather graphics

Read about the benefits of using top-of-line weather graphics for your broadcast

Blog: Key considerations for choosing weather broadcast media solutions

Five important areas to prioritize when evaluating weather broadcast solutions for your station.

Blog: The ultimate guide to weather radar

We've compiled the most frequently asked questions around radar technologies, options and benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions about Max Storm

Getting started with this product

3D weather radars provide coverage in three dimensions, including depth and elevation. This technology allows your newsroom to tell a complete and compelling story that your viewers will understand.

You can create a high-resolution, interactive weather map with ease using Max Storm. This software uses real-time information from the National Weather Service, ensuring accurate and up-to-date weather data.

Max Storm uses data from up to five National Weather Service NEXRAD Level II Dual Polarity radar sites. Dual-pol radar products from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, are among the most advanced in the industry, going beyond reflectivity and velocity to provide access to correlation coefficient, spectrum width and differential reflectivity as well.

No. Max Storm is built into the Max ecosystem, so there’s only one system to learn, and all components integrate seamlessly with each other.

Yes. Max Storm’s Scene Launch can make incorporating videos as seamless as clicking a weather map.

The Weather Company is the world’s most accurate forecaster, according to a 2017-2020 study, which is the most recent, most comprehensive study available from ForecastWatch: Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview 2017-2020, commissioned by IBM.

