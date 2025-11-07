Whether on-air or across digital platforms, Max Storm is designed to empower your team with the stunning visualizations, accurate weather data and streamlined workflows crucial to severe weather coverage.
Take viewers into the storm in near real-time with 3D weather radar and imagery, or engage your audience on mobile devices while also promoting your live on-air broadcast. With Max Storm, the possibilities are endless.
Make complex stories more digestible for your audience by displaying engaging and informative views of severe weather with Max Storm’s 3D weather capabilities.
Access various tools such as the Storm Slicer or Data Scope to take viewers into the storm, which allows users to pinpoint hail cores or diagram their likely course for viewers.
Utilize a fast, efficient workflow and user interface so you are the first to make it to air with crucial severe weather information.
Learn more about how Max Storm can help your business.
VTV delivers visually-engaging 3D weather reports to help citizens plan their day and stay safe in severe weather conditions.
Max Storm gives you the power of engaging weather visualizations, accurate data and efficient workflow during severe coverage through the help of 3D weather radar.
Read about the benefits of using top-of-line weather graphics for your broadcast
Five important areas to prioritize when evaluating weather broadcast solutions for your station.
We've compiled the most frequently asked questions around radar technologies, options and benefits.
Getting started with this product
3D weather radars provide coverage in three dimensions, including depth and elevation. This technology allows your newsroom to tell a complete and compelling story that your viewers will understand.
You can create a high-resolution, interactive weather map with ease using Max Storm. This software uses real-time information from the National Weather Service, ensuring accurate and up-to-date weather data.
Max Storm uses data from up to five National Weather Service NEXRAD Level II Dual Polarity radar sites. Dual-pol radar products from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, are among the most advanced in the industry, going beyond reflectivity and velocity to provide access to correlation coefficient, spectrum width and differential reflectivity as well.
No. Max Storm is built into the Max ecosystem, so there’s only one system to learn, and all components integrate seamlessly with each other.
Yes. Max Storm’s Scene Launch can make incorporating videos as seamless as clicking a weather map.
The Weather Company is the world’s most accurate forecaster, according to a 2017-2020 study, which is the most recent, most comprehensive study available from ForecastWatch: Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview 2017-2020, commissioned by IBM.