Instana supports Amazon EKS Anywhere (link resides outside ibm.com), a new add-on and deployment option from AWS that allows customers to create Kubernetes clusters on their own on-premise infrastructure. Instana provides the same automation, context and intelligent action to customers to monitor their Amazon EKS clusters on-premise.

Enterprise Observability for Amazon EKS includes several benefits:

: You have Kubernetes workloads on Amazon EKS. Now you have to operate Kubernetes clusters on-premise. Operational consistency between Amazon EKS Anywhere and Amazon EKS can help to standardize your Kubernetes operations based on a unified toolset. Instana can monitor your Kubernetes clusters in both cloud and on-premise environments. Disconnected environment: You may need to secure your applications in disconnected environments. Maybe you’re using applications in areas without internet access. Now you can deploy and operate highly available clusters with the same Kubernetes distribution that powers Amazon EKS on AWS.

Modernize your on-premises applications without manually maintaining upstream Kubernetes and security patches so you can focus on your core business. Data sovereignty: Bring Amazon EKS Kubernetes distribution and tools when your data needs to be on-premise.

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

