Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) is Amazon’s Kubernetes as a Service (KaaS) offering in the marketplace. Amazon EKS provides a fully managed Kubernetes (K8s) control plane across multiple availability zones, leaving the user to configure Amazon EC2 worker nodes via auto scaling groups to handle the workload. To help optimize Amazon EKS application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic Amazon EKS Observability goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application, and Service monitoring capabilities:

Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and more

Automatic mapping of applications, containers, and Kubernetes clusters

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Application, Service, Infrastructure, Kubernetes, and Cloud health monitoring

Comprehensive application observability and performance monitoring within Amazon EKS environments requires performance visibility for the virtual hosts, running pods, containers, and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana’s automated Application Monitoring is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Amazon EKS across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deployed service technologies, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors, and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the Amazon EKS cluster.