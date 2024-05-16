Home Analytics InfoSphere IBM InfoSphere QualityStage
Investigate, cleanse and manage data to gain more value from your information assets
IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
Offers rich capabilities to create and monitor data quality

IBM InfoSphere® QualityStage® is designed to support your data quality and information governance initiatives. It enables you to investigate, cleanse and manage your data, helping you maintain consistent views of key entities including customers, vendors, locations and products. The solution helps you deliver quality data for your big data, business intelligence, data warehousing, application migration and master data management projects. Also available for IBM System z®.
Benefits of IBM InfoSphere QualityStage Quality data

Provides capabilities including data profiling, standardization, probabilistic matching and data enrichmen

 Unified platform

Delivers data quality functions as part of a complete information integration platform

 Support for information governance

Enables cross-organization capabilities to support your information governance policies
Use cases Data lake governance

Embed data integration, quality and availability into your data lake environment to accelerate exploration and unlock insights.

 Read the business use case Offloading your enterprise data warehouse (EDW)

One of the most effective modernization approaches is offloading EDW data and ETL workloads to an Apache Hadoop data lake.

 Read the business use case
Key features of InfoSphere QualityStage
Deep data profiling

Use deep data profiling and analysis to provide understanding of the content, quality and structure of tables and files. This includes column analysis, data classification, data quality scores, relationship analysis, multicolumn primary key analysis and overlap analysis.
More than 200 built-in data quality rules

Control the ingestion of “bad” data by running data quality rules as data is being transformed and before you load it into the data warehouse, data lake or into applications. Use more than 200 built-in rules to route data to the right person to be fixed to make sure the data is trusted.
More than 250 built-in data classes

Identify where personally identifiable information (PII), sensitive and other classes of data are stored. You can also identify the type of data contained within a column using more than 250 built-in data classes, including credit card, taxpayer IDs and US phone numbers. Create and customize three types of data classes: valid values list, regular expression (regex) and Java class.
Data standardization and record matching

Synthesize all of the data coming from various sources into a common format or standard for the target environment. Remove duplicates and merge multiple systems into a single view to create accurate data that can be trusted.
Built-in governance

Take advantage of the Health Summary by Data Rules report, which also shows rules not linked to information governance to support the enablement of data rules for exception management.
On-premises or cloud deployment

Transition into a private or public cloud with flexible deployment options and subscription pricing. You can extend your on-premises capacity or move directly to the cloud. Realize faster time-to-value, reduce administration costs and lower risk subscription pricing.
Automatic business-term assignment with machine learning

Use machine learning for an accelerated metadata classification process (auto-tagging) by using column names and data class to assign and suggest terms for a given column.
Resources
2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

See how IBM has been positioned as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration for over a decade.

 What’s new in IBM InfoSphere Information Server V11.7.1

Learn how the latest release provides the elements to create a trusted analytics foundation for digital transformation.

 IBM and Loqate: Offering complete, accurate view of location-based information

This global address verification solution is easily integrated and accessed with our in-platform dedicated AV interface.
